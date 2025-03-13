Express Computer

Consistent launches advanced 4G linkage cameras for enhanced surveillance

Consistent, also known as Consistent Infosystems, has unveiled its latest innovation in security technology – the 4G Solar Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt Camera (CT-CM-6 MLPT) and the 4G Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt, ATC Camera (CT-CM-4 MLPT). Designed to meet modern surveillance needs, these state-of-the-art cameras offer high-resolution visuals, intelligent monitoring, and seamless mobile connectivity.

Due to rising security concerns and affordability, businesses and homeowners prefer reliable, made-in-India surveillance brands, such as Consistent Infosystems, which come with easy installation, strong after-sales support, and high-resolution recording for enhanced safety in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. The latest 4G Linkage Cameras from Consistent Infosystems redefine home and business security by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven features, remote monitoring, and weather-resistant designs. These innovative cameras are built to provide round-the-clock protection and convenience, making them a must-have for modern security setups.

Consistent 4G Solar Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt Camera (CT-CM-6MLPT)

The Consistent 4G Solar Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is a high-performance security solution equipped with Dual Intelligent Cameras that ensure comprehensive surveillance. The inclusion of a Solar Panel & Built-in Battery guarantees uninterrupted operation, making it an excellent choice for outdoor monitoring.

This model features an impressive 3MP + 3MP resolution, providing ultra-clear and sharp visuals. It supports Two-Way Audio Intercom, allowing real-time communication between users and visitors. With Humanoid & Motion Detection, the camera enhances security alerts by identifying movement and distinguishing between humans and other objects.

Users can store extensive footage with up to 256GB SD Card Support, ensuring seamless video recording without frequent data overwrites. The camera is IP66-rated, making it dust and water-resistant for durable performance in all weather conditions.

For added security, the device offers Alarm Notification on the app with snapshot functionality, providing instant alerts to users. The Mobile App Monitoring feature allows remote access and control from anywhere, ensuring real-time surveillance. Additionally, the 10X Digital Zoom ensures detailed viewing, making it easier to focus on crucial areas.

Consistent 4G Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt, ATC Camera (CT-CM-4MLPT)

Consistent 4G Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt, ATC Camera is designed for high-quality security at an affordable price. It comes with Dual Intelligent Cameras that provide enhanced coverage, ensuring a wider field of view for surveillance needs.

With a 2MP + 2MP resolution, this model delivers clear and crisp visuals for effective monitoring. It also features a Two-Way Audio Intercom, allowing users to communicate directly through the camera.

Security is further enhanced with Human Detection with Push Notification, ensuring immediate alerts whenever motion is detected. Users can store footage conveniently with up to 256GB SD Card Support, reducing concerns about limited storage.

Built to withstand tough conditions, the camera is IP66-rated, offering superior dust and water resistance. It also features Mobile App Monitoring, allowing seamless remote surveillance and control. Lastly, the 10X Digital Zoom function helps in capturing detailed images from a distance, improving situational awareness.

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated, “At Consistent Infosystems, we are committed to bringing the latest security innovations to our customers. The launch of our new 4G Linkage Cameras demonstrates our dedication to high-performance, intelligent surveillance solutions. These advanced cameras empower users with superior security, seamless connectivity, and real-time monitoring, ensuring peace of mind at all times.”

Both models are now available through Consistent Infosystems’ vast distribution network and online marketplaces. Customers can choose between the 4G Solar Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt Camera (CT-CM-6 MLPT) at ₹10,999/- and the 4G Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt ATC Camera (CT-CM-4 MLPT) at ₹7,999/-, depending on their security requirements.

