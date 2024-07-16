Continental develops software solutions for mobile robots, leveraging the power of Amazon web services

Continental Mobile Robots, leveraging the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS), has developed new software solutions for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR). The engagement focuses on managing the hybrid deployment of Continental’s scalable AMR navigation software stack, which powers multiple product lines such as Intralogistics and Agriculture. Continental has developed a robot autonomy software stack and worked with the AWS Prototyping and Cloud Engineering (PACE) team to accelerate its innovation journey and implement the first version of this solution. The work between Continental and AWS helps customers manage deployments more effectively at scale over the lifetime of the robot. Features such as remote debugging and monitoring or streamlining the deployment qualification and onboarding process can be realized by detailed simulations. The stack also enables on-demand compute for AI modules to support for example safe navigation. The engagement continues AWS’ and Continental’s long-standing relationship and combines Continental’s expertise in AMR technology with AWS’ cloud capabilities to drive innovation and further accelerate the large-scale adoption of Mobile Robots.

“Innovation-driven services from AWS will help us to deliver state of the art Mobile Robots with outstanding safety and reliability. The platform has already been deployed successfully in first customer use cases in the Intralogistics environment. We look forward to bringing an industry leading experience for deployment and operations of our Mobile Robots to even more of our customers”, said Rahul Singh, Global Head of AMR Software at Continental.

“At AWS, we are adept at leveraging our industry expertise and purpose-built services, together with new and emerging technologies to help our customers experiment and push the boundaries of what’s possible in their sector”, said Adrian De Luca, Director of Cloud Acceleration for Asia, Pacific, and Japan, at AWS. “Our collaborative work with Continental across a number of areas demonstrates that through the power of the cloud and AWS’ deep industry knowledge, we can help customers unlock the true potential of Autonomous Mobile Robots for their industries.”

Software solutions for better control and monitoring of AMR fleets

Continental’s comprehensive AMR solutions comprise robot hardware, an advanced autonomy software stack and AI-enabled fleet management software supported by strong partners. Using AWS’ services, Continental Mobile Robots is developing a cloud-based platform for managing Mobile Robots that provides customers and partners with the flexibility to customise solutions to their unique industry needs. This scalable and flexible platform for successful AMR deployment and operations is built by a global team of experts from Continental Mobile Robots on AWS services with assistance and industry-specific guidance from AWS. Utilizing AWS’ serverless computing, analytics, machine learning and other advanced capabilities such as Internet of Things (IoT), Continental Mobile Robots aims to improve its technological infrastructure.

Mobile robot solutions for intralogistics and agriculture increase efficiency in operations

Continental Mobile Robots is part of Continental’s Automotive Group Sector and currently focusses on two product lines (Intralogistics and Agriculture) for Autonomous Mobile Robots. The Intralogistics AMR is already successfully deployed at Automotive and Intralogistics sites in Europe, Asia, and North America. The Intralogistics solution addresses critical challenges in today’s diverse industrial landscapes by improving material flow speed, minimizing errors in repetitive tasks and mitigating issues from labor shortage and operational costs. The solution for Agriculture will be available in the market end of 2024. It is based on a modular concept consisting of an autonomous carrier vehicle for controlled-environment Agriculture which can be equipped with various implements from the partner network to fulfill tasks like treatment with ultraviolet light (UVC), selective harvesting, or scouting activities.