Infor acquires Acumen and Albanero

Infor, the industry cloud company, has completed the acquisitions of Albanero, a data migration and management partner, and Acumen, a Revenue Growth Management and highly-specialized consulting company. Both acquisitions strengthen Infor’s focus on helping customers understand how to translate the deep industry-centric data within their environment into opportunities to generate greater value and profitable growth.

“Infor’s strategy remains fiercely focused on helping customers unlock core value drivers within their industry-specific operations,” says Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. “The next wave of innovation is completely data driven and generating real value from it begins with a secure industry-rich data foundation.” Both Albanero and Acumen advance this core strategy by offering customers contextualized meaning to their industry-specific data within their core ERP systems.

Albanero

Data migration and management capabilities are essential to moving customers into a cloud environment and maximizing the value of their solutions. What data is migrated, how it is structured, and how a business maintains the integrity of that data is a complex endeavor. Since 2022, Infor has partnered with Albanero to make their data migration and data management capabilities available to Infor customers.

Data migration typically involves bringing data from multiple systems into the cloud environment. Albanero’s established data mesh platform is currently available to customers that are harmonizing, migrating, and governing Data as a Service across Infor’s industry CloudSuite solutions and from external source systems such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Sage, and NetSuite. With the intent to embed the Data Mesh platform capabilities within Infor OS, the industry cloud platform, Infor customers will have a consolidated enterprise view of a company’s data that is unmatched in the market today. Generally, cost-prohibitive for midmarket customers, this union of capabilities will allow them to leverage technologies and capabilities such as GenAI on top of an unparalleled data foundation to advance their business differentiation.

Albanero’s established data migration services and API connector is currently available for customers adopting Infor’s CloudSuite for Food & Beverage, Fashion and Distribution industries. Work is already in progress to fast-track these same services and capabilities for Infor customers across industries. The recent successful CloudSuite for Manufacturing at Safran, one of the largest aircraft equipment manufacturers in the world, illustrates the already seamless partnership between Albanero and Infor.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Infor family. This union represents a significant milestone for both companies, combining our innovative data mesh capabilities with Infor’s extensive industry expertise,” says Bruce Douglas, Founder and CEO of Albanero. “Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled data management solutions that will empower businesses to harness the full potential of their data. We look forward to a future of shared success and innovation.”

“Cloud technologies have enabled Albanero to innovate in how data is managed,” explains Manish Sharma, Founder and CTO of Albanero. “We are excited to provide Infor customers with a decentralized data mesh solution that puts the power of their data back into their business. This technological leap has addressed many of the challenges associated with centralized data management by empowering data owners at the source. We look forward to leveraging the extensive technological capabilities of Infor and Koch to expand our market reach.”

Acumen

Consumer goods brands have complex pricing requirements for promotions and rebates that are core to their operations. The ability to apply the right data, at the right time to the right mix of pricing strategies, trade terms, promotions, processes, and talent – in addition to being able to effectively forecast and respond to the rapid changes in market – is critical in reaching and influencing the right customers at the right time.

Acumen offers solutions and highly specialized consulting and analytics services for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers to drive smarter, more informed decision-making to optimize the impact of their promotional investment. With this acquisition, Infor brings CPG companies critical last mile functionality for Trade Promotion Management (TPM). As a data-intensive vertical, integrating Acumen into Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage and CloudSuite Fashion will help customers establish a single source of truth for decision-making while enhancing the volume of industry-specific data on which they can build new technologies and capabilities.

Nick Ryan, Co-Founder of Acumen says, “We are excited to become part of Infor, bringing our CPG Revenue Management software solutions and strategic consulting practice into the Infor portfolio. Joining Infor will enable us to leverage the latest Infor technologies to enhance our platforms and speed to market, while enabling us to continue to grow our client base and extend our geographic reach.”

“We’re so proud of the team we’ve built, the business we’ve established and the clients we work with,” adds Matt Wills, Co-Founder of Acumen. “The Infor acquisition will allow us to offer great opportunities to our team and speed up our time to value for our clients.”

Twelve of the top 20 of the world’s leading consumer goods companies, such as Campari, L’Oréal, Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, and Heineken, recognize the strong value of Acumen’s TPM solutions coupled with its revenue management capabilities.

Infor’s acquisition of Acumen and Albanero closed on July 1, 2024. Financial terms are not being disclosed for either acquisition. Albanero founders, Bruce Douglas and Manish Sharma, Acumen founders Nick Ryan and Matt Wills, and employees of both organizations, a total of 160 people, will transition into the Infor organization.