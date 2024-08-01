Control one emerges from stealth with debut of advanced physical AI agent

Automation has revolutionised nearly every industry over the years, from manufacturing to transportation, warehousing, and more. We’ve witnessed the rise of driverless cars navigating city streets and robotic arms assembling complex machinery with precision. Yet, despite these advancements, most AI-enabled tools and machines in warehouses continue to function on pre-programmed commands, limiting their ability to adapt to dynamic environments. Control One, a pioneering Bangalore-based startup, has unveiled that it is building India’s first physical AI agent for the global market with a mission to transform this paradigm.

Control One recently released a video demonstrating their physical AI agent’s capabilities, where the AI agent is taking inputs from an operator via simple voice commands. It is powered by their unique operating system, which is being developed to convert slow-moving vehicles into advanced physical AI agents. Unlike traditional systems, these AI agents can see, process, and respond in real time to changing environments thanks to their OS, which sets them apart. This vision-to-action technology is poised to revolutionise the way slow-moving vehicles respond to dynamic and complex situations by providing unmatched capabilities in real-time decision-making.

Control One has successfully integrated its operating system into a forklift, transforming it into an advanced AI agent that interacts with its environment and takes operator inputs via simple voice commands. Watch the full video here.

Currently focusing on the warehousing sector, Control One’s operating system can be seamlessly integrated into existing equipment such as pallet movers and forklifts that are already operational at warehouses. These AI-powered systems not only navigate autonomously but also learn and improve their performance over time, setting a new standard for intelligent material movement. For instance, when the operating system is integrated with a forklift, it learns the warehouse and starts moving the pallets as needed. To help the AI agent make decisions in unknown/new situations, the system can even be remotely guided by anyone upon basic training. This empowers and upskills blue-collar workers by enabling them to work alongside cutting-edge technology, significantly reducing the physical strain and risks associated with manual labour. With this system, a single individual can manage multiple equipment and oversee an entire warehouse, allowing humans and machines to collaborate efficiently—each doing what they do best to maximise productivity and throughput.

Established in 2023, Control One’s ambitious initiative has garnered investment from tech industry leaders including Helen Greiner (co-founder of iRobot, USA), Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), and senior executives from Tesla, Walmart, and General Electric (GE). Control One is also an Nvidia Inception Partner, granting the startup access to cutting-edge GPU technology and crucial expertise for developing and scaling its AI systems.

Pranavan S, the Founder and CEO of Control One, shared his thoughts, “We are excited to offer our groundbreaking Vision-to-Action AI model, which is a major development in autonomous technology. In contrast to conventional systems that depend on pre-programmed directives, our operating system gives slow-moving vehicles real environmental awareness and flexibility, turning them into intelligent AI agents. This OS ushers in a new era of AI-driven automation while also improving productivity and safety across sectors. We can’t wait to witness the significant influence this will have on the supply chain industry going forward.”

Control One’s innovative approach signifies the potential to redefine the future of AI-driven systems, offering a glimpse into what was earlier a pipe dream, where machines can truly understand and interact with their surroundings.