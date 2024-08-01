Express Computer

XLRI Delhi NCR discusses AI's role in HR transformation

XLRI Delhi-NCR hosted a CHRO Summit titled “Corporate Confluence 2024”, focusing on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Human Resources (HR). This groundbreaking event, titled “Exploring Role of AI in HR Transformation,” brought together prominent HR leaders, industry experts, and academic scholars to delve into the evolving intersection of AI and HR.

The summit attracted more than 100 attendees, mostly Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) and HR heads from top organizations, thought leaders, and distinguished faculty members from XLRI Delhi-NCR. The agenda featured a series of compelling keynote speeches, dynamic panel discussions aimed at equipping HR professionals with the knowledge and tools to harness AI’s potential in their roles.

The confluence began with an impactful opening session, setting the stage for seven concurrent panel discussions. Participants delved into various facets of AI’s influence on HR, covering topics such as navigating recruitment challenges in the AI era, optimizing performance management, enhancing employee engagement, and using analytics for strategic HR planning

“We are thrilled with the insightful discussions and exchange of ideas that took place during Corporate Confluence 2024,” said Prof. Fr. (Dr.) K S Casimir, Director XLRI Delhi-NCR. “At XLRI Delhi-NCR, we are committed to driving innovation and excellence in the field of HR. The CHRO Summit exemplifies our mission to harness cutting-edge technologies like AI to transform HR practices for the greater good. This event underscores our dedication to equipping leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate and shape the future of work” he added.

The panel discussions featured prominent speakers from different companies. Each session was marked by deep insights and proactive discussions on leveraging AI to enhance talent acquisition, training and development, performance management, employee engagement, and strategic HR decision-making.

The confluence concluded on a high note with a gala networking dinner, fostering opportunities for attendees to forge new connections and collaborations in the realm of AI-driven HR solutions.

