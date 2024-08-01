Express Computer

NativeDefence driving on-prem SOC deployments with NativeSOC

In the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity, Security Operations Centers or (SOCs) stand on the front lines and safeguard enterprise and SMBs against a number of threats coming from various corners of digital fabrics. Keeping in mind the above trend, NativeDefence is enabling On-Prem SOC deployments with the help of its innovative NativeSOC offering.

“With greater advancements in technology, SOCs are adapting to new trends, ensuring they remain effective in an increasingly sophisticated threat environment today. NativeSOC is a next-gen on-prem and cloud security platform that carries all the elements built to protect our customers in a seamless manner. This product provides end-to-end security analysis, intrusion detection, log data analysis, incident response, regulatory compliance, cloud, container security, and more,” added, Bishwajit Sutradhar, Director,
Cybersecurity Sales & Alliances, NativeDefence.

Comprehensive on-premises security operations center (SOC)
NativeSOC offers robust, real-time monitoring and management of IT infrastructure. It ensures immediate threat detection and response, reducing the risk of data breaches and enhancing overall security posture. With on-prem SOC, enterprise and SMB customers can maintain complete control over their data and security protocols, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and company policies.

Advanced SOC dashboard features
The SOC dashboard offers a user-friendly interface with advanced features to enhance your security management capabilities. “SOC is more than just a technological hub. It is a strategic nerve center for the organisation that operates round the clock to safeguard its digital assets. SOC acts as a proactive guardian for the company, continuously monitoring network traffic, applications, and data flows to identify anomalies and potential threats,” says, Srijan Nandi, Co-Founder & Technical Director, NativeDefence.

Key features include:
• Real-time threat intelligence: Stay ahead of potential threats with live updates and actionable insights.
• Customisable alerts: Tailor notifications to prioritize critical incidents and reduce noise.
• Comprehensive reporting: Generate detailed reports for compliance audits and performance reviews.
• Automated response: Implement automated actions to neutralize threats immediately, minimizing damage and downtime.
• Reduced CAPEX with Flexible Deployment

Cost-effective solution
Flexible pricing models: NativeDefence is offering a range of pricing models, including subscription-based and pay-as-you-go options, to fit different budgetary needs.

Big advantages of NativeSOC
Scalable architecture: This solution can scale with an organization&#39;s growth, eliminating the need for costly upgrades.
Comprehensive security coverage: Integrated threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities ensure comprehensive protection.
Automation and efficiency: Automation of routine tasks reduces the need for extensive manual intervention, lowering operational costs.

Customisable solutions: Tailored to fit specific security needs and compliance requirements.
Lower operational costs: By reducing the reliance on third-party services and automating key processes, our on-premises solution lowers operational costs.
Enhanced control and visibility: With on-premise deployment, you retain full control over your security infrastructure and data.
Quick response times: This solution ensures rapid detection and response to threats, minimizing potential damage.

