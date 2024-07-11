Express Computer

Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft Surface now available in India pre-orders for the all-new, lightweight

Microsoft and Surface introduced the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever: Copilot+ PCs, available for pre-orders in India starting today, July 11, 2024. The all-new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are the ultimate blend of Copilot+ PCs, delivering incredible performance, all-day battery life and brand-new AI experiences. Available for pre-orders at retailers including Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi brand stores, customers can now experience groundbreaking performance and cutting-edge AI capabilities at an introductory price of INR 113, 900.

At the core of the Copilot+ PC experience lies a quantum leap in computing, with power, performance and breakthrough AI experiences that empower users to work smarter, create more, and achieve new levels of productivity. Here’s a closer look at the key features:

Power through your day without worry: Debuting with Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, Copilot+ PCs are tuned to deliver optimal processing and response times, providing faster performance and all-day battery life with a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for all-new AI experiences.

Sleek design and aesthetic: Thoughtfully designed keeping your every day in mind, the thin, lightweight and ultraportable devices feature premium finishes. They come in two classic colors: Platinum and Black.

Brighter, more immersive displays for ultimate viewing: The devices come with a new OLED option with HDR display in the new Surface Pro for a cinematic experience, and the Surface Laptop has a new HDR touchscreen display with razor-thin bezels.

Everyday AI companion with the Copilot key. The Copilot app is just a click away with the Copilot key – one of the newest additions to Windows 11 keyboards on Copilot+ PCs.

Secure by design: Every Copilot+PC comes with Microsoft Pluton Security and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in enabled by default. These devices are meticulously built to protect user data from day one, tracing the origin of even the smallest components on the motherboard and ensuring a secure boot.

Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, said, “Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs, now available in India, are power-packed devices made for everyday work and play, providing exclusive AI experiences to empower our customers. We see AI PCs as a transformative opportunity that can disrupt the PC market. With new advanced AI experiences integrated into the devices, it will enable users to do things they can’t on any other PC, helping them be more productive, creative and communicate more effectively.”

Bringing Live AI Experiences

Copilot+ PCs have the most powerful Neural Processing Units (NPUs) in the PC category today. With over 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), these NPUs power new AI experiences to boost productivity and unleash creativity. Here are some experiences that you will love:

Expressing creativity with Cocreator: Whether one is a seasoned artist or new to design, Cocreator simplifies image creation and photo editing with easy text prompts and natural inking using a Slim Pen on Surface Pro or touch on Surface Laptop. Exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, Cocreator lets users bring their ideas to life, and it works alongside them to iteratively update the image in real time. Cocreator is available in Paint.

Connecting with friends and colleagues gets easier with Live Captions: Available on Windows, Live Captions can quickly translate any live or prerecorded audio into English – and in real time, allowing users to never miss a beat when watching your favorite international movies or TV shows.

New and enhanced audio and video effects bring new meaning to ‘camera ready’: Both device cameras are powered by new features and an industry-leading NPU, that improves lighting, ensures one appears clear and crisp on video, reduces background noise and offers creative filters to express yourself on camera. The ultra-wide, quad-HD front-facing camera in Surface Pro is the best Surface camera ever, while the 10MP Ultra HD rear-facing autofocus camera supports 4K video so users can capture and edit all on one device. Surface Laptop has a full HD Surface Studio Camera that supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus, while the AI-enhanced sound with premium Omnisonic® Speakers and Dolby® Atmos®, and Studio Mics amplify your voice and presence.

Availability in India

The new Copilot+PC Surface devices are available for pre-orders starting July 11, 2024, via retailers including Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi brand stores in the following configurations (below). Consumers who pre-order the Surface Pro [11th edition] or Laptop [7th edition] from now until August 5, 2024, will enjoy exclusive pre-order promotions [1] with a complimentary Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth INR 14,999). All consumer pre-orders will also include a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.

