Core Integra aims to achieve 500 crore revenue by the end of the fiscal year

Core Integra, India’s leading Labour Law compliances and HR practices firm aims to achieve the next big milestone, targeting a revenue of 500 crore by the end of the current fiscal year. The company has a current operating revenue of 330 crores. Core Integra is bullish on the rapid digitization initiatives in the labour law compliance domain under the ‘ease of doing business’ strategy of the Government hence anticipates higher adoption across Industries for Ctrl F which is one of the largest and most comprehensive platform for labour law compliances in India currently used by 300 Clients across 28 industries and 10000+ enterprise users. In order to further strengthen its position pan India, the company plans to increase its presence in at least 3 new cities every quarter in FY 2023. Core Integra is headquartered in Mumbai with branch offices at Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Delhi. The company has an exclusive Technology Development Centre at Solapur, Maharashtra.

Ctrl F by Core Integra is a comprehensive Reg-Tech platform and a single point for the Industry when it comes to Acts, Laws, and Compliances, whether it be for knowledge or execution or governance. This is suited for organizations, from start-ups to large corporates. In a short span of time. Ctrl F has received a very positive response from the Industry, especially the IT/ITES and BFSI sectors. The SaaS platform has crossed the 10K Enterprise User community, including several Fortune 500 companies. The Company with strong industry traction aims to grow its clientele by 300% YoY and cross the 1000-client mark this year. With the rapid expansion, Ctrl F is reaffirming its position as the undisputed leader in labour law compliance space in India.

Ctrl F supports seamless integration with third party tools, HCM suite, Accounting ERP and is enabled with future technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions. The SaaS-based plug-and-play tool gives free access to 40,000 pages of the Indian labour laws, 1000+ Laws and Acts, 10,000+ compliances, 20000+ legal updates, 1000+ formats including 150+ bi-lingual formats and more. The platform optimizes productivity by reducing 500 – 600 man-hours per annum for a mid-sized corporate in terms of compliance efforts & provides at least 30% reduction in the cost of compliance execution.

Mahesh Krishnamoorthy, Managing Director of Core Integra, said, “It has been an exciting journey for Ctrl F in the Indian markets and with the Government focussing on simplifying compliances, we expect it to scale robustly in the years to come. Our priority is to increase CtrlF penetration in domestic markets to fulfil the fast-growing demand, for which numerous initiatives are in the works. Ctrl F is the first Reg Tech platform to have its complete IT Development Centre in a Tier 3 city.”