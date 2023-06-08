Lenovo launches the next chapter of its Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners

Lenovo announces the next chapter of its Lenovo 360 global channel framework for partners. The latest evolution comprises new ways to “learn and earn” with Lenovo 360 Engage, expands access to Lenovo 360 Circle community initiative on sustainability, and launches the new Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub enablement tool.

First launched in 2022, Lenovo 360 provides partners with easier access to the full breadth and depth of the Lenovo portfolio across services and solutions, infrastructure, and intelligent devices. The framework helps partners to strengthen their position in the market and better respond to customer needs. Additionally, Lenovo 360 invests in partners’ success by enabling partners to sell with ease through solutions, marketing, and sales enablement resources, connecting partners to subject matter experts and other partners in the ecosystem through specialist communities, and growing partners’ business by providing financial and educational opportunities.

“Channel partners play many roles for their customers,” said Pascal Bourguet, COO of International Markets and Global Channel Chief, Lenovo. “Our ambition with Lenovo 360 is to meet our partners where they are in their journey as they transform to meet the needs of their customers – whether they’re an end-to-end solution provider, system integrator, or anywhere in between.

Partners unlock more ways to grow with Lenovo 360 Engage

Lenovo 360 Engage creates new ways for partners to “learn and earn” at both the individual seller and company-wide levels. New for partners is the introduction of five core Lenovo 360 Competencies: Life Cycle Services, Workforce Performance, Infrastructure, Advanced Infrastructure, and TruScale. Sellers can achieve credentials and certifications upon completion of courses within each competency’s learning path. As learning paths are completed, sellers enhance their knowledge and improve their skillsets, becoming trusted advisors to their customers and leading to better customer experience, increased sales opportunities, and revenue growth.

Partner companies can earn multi-level designations of Lenovo 360 Accreditation through a combination of reaching revenue targets and completed seller courses and certifications. With these accreditations, the improved Lenovo 360 Tier structure allows partners to earn new status designations through Intelligent Devices, Infrastructure Solutions, or the 360 Tier which is a combination of both. New Lenovo 360 Incentives provide a global earning framework for partners investing in the Lenovo 360 Competencies.

“Partners are familiar with our existing tiers for Intelligent Devices and Infrastructure Solutions,” said Jeff Taylor, Executive Director of Worldwide Channel Marketing and Programs, Lenovo. “Those incentives are not going away; Lenovo 360 Engage adds a new level of incentives through our new 360 Tier, which offers even more ways to earn for partners who want to branch out and sell across both portfolios.”

Lenovo 360 Engage launched on the Lenovo Partner Hub on April 3, 2023.

Expanded Lenovo 360 Circle connects partners with action-driven communities around sustainability and ESG initiatives

The Lenovo 360 Circle initiative is open to all authorized channel partners who wish to join.

After a successful pilot with founding partners in 2022, the community connects and aligns participating partners with subject matter experts and other channel companies on Environmental, Social, and Governance objectives. The community is dedicated to providing partners with tools and resources to advance their sustainability initiatives within their own organizations, and developing collaborative, sustainability-focused solutions in accordance with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Partners can begin applications to the Lenovo 360 Circle through the Lenovo Partner Hub.

New Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub enables partners to sell with ease

Alongside a series of new dashboards, content, and enablement resources on Lenovo Partner Hub, partners can look forward to the addition of a new resource to better assist in selling Lenovo’s channel-ready solutions to market.

The new Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub offers a comprehensive resource providing an array of sales enablement assets and integrated tools, including Guided Search, Guided Selling, and Co-selling, to deliver priority outcomes and build sales proposals faster. The Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub will be available on Lenovo Partner Hub in April 2023 and rolled out to select markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific geographies, and expanded further through 2024.

“The Lenovo 360 channel framework is completely revolutionizing the way we do business with our partners,” says Matt Zielinski, Executive Vice President and President of International Markets, Lenovo. “As we continue to evolve the incentives, programs, and resources to help them grow their businesses, we’re sending a clear message – we are the channel-centric company, and that’s a commitment that will not waiver.”