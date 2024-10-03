Cornerstone recognized with second consecutive ‘Great Place to Work’ certification award in India

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., announced in India that it has been certified for the second consecutive year by Great Place To Work® Institute India, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors essential for employee retention and innovation.

Cornerstone India is powering the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. With three offices and over 1,650 employees in India, Cornerstone has built a high-performing, agile team that supports its sustainable growth in India, and globally. With 25 years of industry expertise, an obsession with customer success, and Galaxy, the leading AI-powered Workforce Agility Platform, Cornerstone helps thousands of organisations unleash the limitless potential of their workforce and streamline how they do it.

“This honor is a true reflection of the passion and dedication of every Cornerstar in India. It showcases our commitment to fostering an empowering work environment where growth, creativity and excellence are at the forefront,” said Nishchae Suri, Managing Director, India at Cornerstone. “At Cornerstone, we spark greatness, shatter boundaries, and share our success. We are committed to a world where everyone can learn, thrive, and grow—becoming better each day. Our collective efforts empower individuals and organizations to succeed in an ever-evolving landscape.”