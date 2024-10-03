Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Cornerstone recognized with second consecutive ‘Great Place to Work’ certification award in India

Cornerstone recognized with second consecutive ‘Great Place to Work’ certification award in India

News
By Express Computer
0 3

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., announced in India that it has been certified for the second consecutive year by Great Place To Work® Institute India, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors essential for employee retention and innovation.

Cornerstone India is powering the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in a changing world. With three offices and over 1,650 employees in India, Cornerstone has built a high-performing, agile team that supports its sustainable growth in India, and globally. With 25 years of industry expertise, an obsession with customer success, and Galaxy, the leading AI-powered Workforce Agility Platform, Cornerstone helps thousands of organisations unleash the limitless potential of their workforce and streamline how they do it.

“This honor is a true reflection of the passion and dedication of every Cornerstar in India. It showcases our commitment to fostering an empowering work environment where growth, creativity and excellence are at the forefront,” said Nishchae Suri, Managing Director, India at Cornerstone. “At Cornerstone, we spark greatness, shatter boundaries, and share our success. We are committed to a world where everyone can learn, thrive, and grow—becoming better each day. Our collective efforts empower individuals and organizations to succeed in an ever-evolving landscape.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image