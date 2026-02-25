Covasant Technologies has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, an international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), positioning the company among a limited number of technology organisations that have secured accredited governance frameworks for enterprise AI deployments.

The certification, which focuses on responsible AI governance and risk management across the AI lifecycle, is designed to help enterprises address one of the key challenges in AI adoption—transitioning projects from experimental pilots to production-scale implementations while maintaining compliance and oversight.

Focus on governance-led AI adoption.

ISO/IEC 42001 evaluates how organisations manage AI risks, accountability and operational controls throughout development and deployment. With this accreditation, Covasant joins a group of global technology firms that have implemented independently verified AI management practices.

The company said its Agent Management Suite has been aligned with governance-led frameworks to support enterprise-grade AI agents across sectors such as banking, healthcare and manufacturing. The platform also builds on existing ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications covering information security and privacy management.

Addressing the pilot-to-production challenge

Industry analysts note that many organisations continue to struggle with scaling AI initiatives beyond early trials due to regulatory concerns, data governance requirements and operational risks. The ISO/IEC 42001 standard introduces structured controls intended to reduce these barriers by embedding accountability, monitoring and auditability into AI systems.

Covasant executives stated that the certification reflects a broader shift towards governance-driven AI adoption, where autonomous systems must operate within clearly defined compliance and ethical boundaries.

Growing emphasis on AI risk management

As regulatory scrutiny around artificial intelligence intensifies globally, standards such as ISO/IEC 42001 are emerging as benchmarks for organisations seeking to demonstrate responsible deployment practices. Enterprises are increasingly prioritising frameworks that provide visibility into AI decision-making processes and ensure alignment with evolving privacy and security requirements.

Covasant Technologies focuses on agentic AI platforms and services aimed at automating enterprise workflows, combining capabilities in data engineering, cloud technologies and enterprise risk management to support large-scale digital transformation initiatives.