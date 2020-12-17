Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Covid-19 induced accelerated digital drive could be the much-needed final push towards full-scale digitalization: Rahul Chopra, CDO, Clix Capital

Covid-19 induced accelerated digital drive could be the much-needed final push towards full-scale digitalization: Rahul Chopra, CDO, Clix Capital

News
By Express Computer
0 0
Read Article

By Rahul Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, Clix Capital

The pandemic has ensured a concerted digital drive from all stakeholders – customers and companies as well as the government and regulatory authorities. The push has been necessitated due to multiple factors. These include extended lockdowns pan-India, health and hygiene concerns propelled by the fear of coronavirus infection and enabling government regulations for the digital delivery of services.

While the pandemic is a temporary global threat, many of the behavioural changes will be permanent. Although the digital drive is across industries and functions, it is more pronounced in financial services. Many sectors have witnessed online emerge as a major sales channel with e-groceries, e-pharmacies and e-commerce amongst the biggest gainers. Monthly payments such as utility bills, government taxes and other regular outgoings are also seeing significant online traction. The accelerated digital drive because of COVID-19 could be the much-needed final push towards full-scale digitalization.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.