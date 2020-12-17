Power of Cloud Tech in Boosting Remote Healthcare

Read Article



By Sudhir Kothari, MD and CEO, Embee Software

“Only 52% of healthcare organizations have a digital dexterity program as part of their digital business strategy”.

Health systems have been hit hard with extreme consequences during COVID 19 – in supply chain, human resources, & more. Absence of the right infrastructure, technology, tools to trigger innovation in the patient care process making it difficult to achieve desired results.

The pandemic has altered the way healthcare professionals connect with their patients and the way health services are provided in the hospital or clinics. Now priority is being given to virtual care technologies to help organizations to treat patients and get back to pre-pandemic levels of productivity from a back-office function perspective.

The introduction and implementation of new technologies in the healthcare sector has helped in achieving great levels of remote care and enhanced collaboration such as digital pathology,remote diagnostics and fully integrating primary care.

Digital pathology has gained a lot of momentum around the world due to the increased requirement for the services during and after the pandemic. The entire health economy is undergoing a digital transformation as pathways of care are optimised to take advantage of the digitization for reducing costs, increasing speed of diagnosis, reducing errors and much improved research capabilities.

It is crucial to support healthcare providers in the private and public sectors by understanding their requirements, capabilities,and goals. The development of the right business models helps in bringing the right solutions to the patients and healthcare professionals.

How does the adoption of new technologies help in enhancing patient experience?

From a technology perspective, organizations must understand what technologies are right for them and will enable them to deliver their goals. They need to ensure that their staff can use and understand the latest tools and equipment.

Agile Healthcare Analytics System helps in converting mass amounts of data into actionable insights within minutes. It is designed for hospitals and healthcare organizations for an outstanding level of clarity and insight across operations.

This area of transformation has always been considered essential but not affordable. But things are about to change with new technological solutions available at reduced costs for better patient care.

Data Analytics solutions for Healthcare industry helps in collecting real-time insights, understanding trends and patterns, improving data accessibility, supporting decision makers, and enabling data management across various departments.

Big tech trends changing the world of healthcare

Cloud computing has become a big game changer in the health sector as it offers the benefits of flexibility, scalability, remote work management, data security, unlimited storage, easy access, pay as you go model, and data analytics. Many organizations are even shifting to hybrid cloud models to address the need to analyse data closer to the source.

83% of enterprise workloads will move to cloud by the end of 2020

It indicates that businesses are releasing the importance of deploying workloads in the cloud and are migrating applications from on-premises to the cloud. The flexible nature of the cloud platform makes scaling infrastructure to accommodate changing requirements a relatively pain-free process.

AI in genomics and digital pathology is really transforming the way patients are treated and is helping in identifying new correlations. Mobile care is also booming due to the increasing use of smart devices for managing patients outside of the hospital.

Data insights provides valuable information for research purposes and real-time decision support. Link that with AI to see predictive capabilities emerge that alert patients when their condition is deteriorating and that they need to contact a care provider urgently.

How can data be better protected in the healthcare industry?

Hospitals and other health institutes contain a large amount of patient data which is always at risk of spam and malware attacks. Any damage to this data can put thousands of lives at risk.

It is vital for health care providers to safeguard all the patient data but the majority of the time they don’t have the right internal skills or experiences to protect confidential information.

Therefore, driving technologies that not only help health organizations to identify threat areas but also support when a crisis occurs is a must. Creating right strategies to mitigate risks whilst providing a route to recovery, data encryption, use of password for access and blockchain for protecting data can help healthcare organizations ensure the security of sensitive patient data.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]