BYJU’S witnesses 150% surge in new students

Read Article

As the nation goes through the lockdown, ed-tech major BYJU’S said that it has witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of new students learning on its app after announcing free access in March 2020.

“The initiative, taken to support students to learn from home during the disruption caused due to COVID-19, has received an overwhelming response with students from metros and non-metros accessing lessons on the app. Over 6 million new students have started learning on the app in March 2020 alone,” the company said in a statement.

To support students in their learning journeys further, the company has introduced free ‘Live Classes’ on its platform. Students will now be able to learn real-time from BYJU’S best teachers by reserving their preferred topic and slot from the schedule on BYJU’S – The Learning App.

“In a list of ‘Distance Learning Solutions’ released by Unesco for students to continue learning during these uncertain times, BYJU’s is the only Indian Ed-Tech company to be featured under platforms offering aself-directed learning content,” it said.

Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S said, “We are extremely heartened by the overwhelming response to the free lessons on our learning app with 6 million new students learning in March 2020 alone. This reiterates the fact that online learning mediums are a great enabler in helping students when they learn from home.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]