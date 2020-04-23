FieldFresh Foods’ Del Monte Products Will Now Be Delivered By Zomato, Swiggy, And Dunzo

FieldFresh Foods has collaborated with online food delivery giants Zomato, Swiggy and Dunzo to facilitate home deliveries of its premium food products and brand Del Monte. This tie-up will be expected to deliver items such as mayonnaise, pasta, tomato ketchup, fruit drinks, and olive oil for the lockdown time period.

In a statement given to PTI, CEO of FieldFresh Foods, Yogesh Bellani said- “In such unprecedented times, we are striving to ensure continuity in the supply of our products to consumers. In our efforts to ensure the same, we have partnered with app-based delivery platforms for the smooth and safe delivery of our products across major cities, enabling accessibility and convenience for the consumers.”

The delivery platforms have already begun working on the needs of the tie-up. Zomato has created a subsection for Del Monte under its Zomato Market Category. They are delivering in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, will soon be delivering to Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Swiggy deliveries are also getting prepped and will soon begin in the coming days with Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar as a beginning.

In his statement, Bellani said that this tie-up will make sure that door-to-door delivery of food items is safe and customers will avoid stepping out which will support social distancing.

India is currently battling the outbreak of COVID-19 with continued vaccine trials and a lockdown that will help contain the spread.

