Cricbuzz sees significant consumption spike in IPL 2020

IPL 2020, one of the most awaited events finally started on 19th September 2020 in the UAE. This year’s IPL came as a respite to eager fans who have had to await a long absence of cricket. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, on Twitter, shared that 20-crore people watched the opening match of IPL 2020.

Indian cricket news website and mobile app, Cricbuzz, also saw a significant jump in users and traffic. The initial week of the IPL season saw a 15 percent growth in DAUs and a massive 115 percent increase in video views on Cricbuzz. Over 80 million users used Cricbuzz in the first 10 days of this IPL season. The most exciting match of the season was Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Mumbai Indians, where MI pushed the contest against RCB to a Super Over – Cricbuzz witnessed 20 percent higher consumption than the average consumption of first 10 matches of IPL 2020. This recent spike has further consolidated Cricbuzz’s position at the summit of top cricket apps

Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz said, “The global pandemic had starved the country of cricketing action. The IPL has come as a welcome change and lifted everybody’s spirits. Given its leadership in cricket content, Cricbuzz has witnessed a surge that surpassed our expectations. We are expecting the growth curve to accelerate as the tournament progresses and we’ll aim to give audiences the most relevant and compelling cricket content.”

