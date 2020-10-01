Business Technology Leaders: Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services

Read Article

Digital transformation of financial institutions in the times of Covid 19

+ On demand delivery of services have increased

+ Covid has accelerated digital led decision making

+ Unlocking the potential of data

+ HPE is offering ‘everything- as-a- service’

+ Greenlake consumption model has benefited companies from a cost and future planning perspective

