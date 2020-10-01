Business Technology Leaders: Nitin Agarwal, President & Group CIO, CTO & CDO, Edelweiss Financial Services
Fireside Chat | BFSI
Digital transformation of financial institutions in the times of Covid 19
+ On demand delivery of services have increased
+ Covid has accelerated digital led decision making
+ Unlocking the potential of data
+ HPE is offering ‘everything- as-a- service’
+ Greenlake consumption model has benefited companies from a cost and future planning perspective
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]