Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy

CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy

News
By Express Computer
0 2

CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Private Limited (‘Bridge To India’), a leading renewable energy consulting and knowledge services provider to financial and corporate clients globally.

Bridgae To India provides its clients 360-degree insights into the renewable energy market founded on deep domain expertise and a comprehensive set of databases and tools.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL said, “Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide. The acquisition of Bridge To India, with its positioning and expertise in the space, will strengthen our bouquet of offerings spanning sustainability services and decarbonisation. The transaction underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainable growth.”

Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Bridge To India said, “Bridge To India has built its vantage in the renewables sector with more than a decade of consulting experience, strong research coverage and market connect. Being part of CRISIL will further enhance value to clients through adoption of global best practices.”

The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and expected to close in the next three months.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image