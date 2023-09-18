Orion Innovation names Rajul Rana as Chief Technology Officer

Orion Innovation, a digital transformation and product development services firm, announced the appointment of Rajul Rana as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Rana will lead the company’s technology vision and strategy and spearhead innovation initiatives across its global footprint. He will also oversee Orion’s Centers of Innovation (COI) to further accelerate the development and delivery of transformative business solutions to Orion’s clients.

A veteran of the IT services industry and serial technology entrepreneur, Rana brings deep technology and engineering expertise to Orion. He has decades of technical and leadership experience serving as Chief Architect for MphasiS, an HP Company, CTO at LiquidHub, CTO at Ness Digital Engineering, and Co-founder and CTO at aSpark, which he co-founded with Orion’s CEO Raj Patil in 2011.

“Rajul has been at the forefront of technology innovation his entire career, building expertise around cutting-edge technologies to transform global enterprises,” said Patil. “His technical expertise, vision, and engineering experience will greatly benefit our team and clients. As a long-time friend, colleague, and technology industry pioneer, I’m thrilled to have Rajul join Orion and take our technology capabilities to the next level.”

Orion’s COI focuses on delivering superior digital solutions and innovation within Orion’s core capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence, Data and Analytics, Cloud and Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity. The COIs build technical expertise and co-innovate with clients to enable them to quickly integrate groundbreaking technologies into their businesses.

“I’m thrilled to join Raj and the Orion executive leadership team in their mission to provide innovative technology solutions that empower our clients’ success,” said Rana. “I look forward to leading the COI and global engineering teams as we develop and implement next-generation solutions to accelerate our clients’ digital transformations.”

Rana earned his Bachelor’s of Engineering from the University of Mumbai.