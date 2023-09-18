Western Digital partners with Jawan movie as official digital storage partner

Western Digital has partnered with Red Chillies Entertainment as the official storage partner for the film ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).

The Jawan team trusted the premium and pro-grade storage solutions from SanDisk Professional brand for editing, post-production, and backup needs of this exciting action thriller. With the help of SanDisk Professional products, the filmmakers efficiently handled an enormous amount of data—over thousand terabytes—with remarkable ease and dependability.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India Middle East and TIA, Western Digital, said, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Red Chillies Entertainment, once again, for their film Jawan. Shot in various location across India, Jawan movie is very rich with its extraordinary visuals. Their creative team needed a digital storage solution that can catalog several terabytes of video footage for seamless postproduction work. I am glad that our SanDisk Professional storage products were able to help them accomplish the task and deliver excellent content.”

The partnership reinforces Western Digital’s promise to provide high-quality and highly reliable storage solutions that cater to intense workload requirements, such as movie production.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director- Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “We are excited to partner with a movie like Jawan. I am pleased that through our brand SanDisk professional we are offering specialized high-performance, scalable, and reliable storage solutions that enable Jawan team to actualize their aspirations and inspire others.”

Western Digital and Red Chillies Entertainment had previously joined forces for acclaimed films such as Darlings, Happy New Year, Bob Biswas and Dilwale. SanDisk Professional storage solutions are the go-to brand for Bollywood’s media and entertainment industry and are purpose-built to empower the biggest inspiration.

Jawan is one of the most ambitious films, produced at a never seen before scale for anIndian film, it is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan starting from, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.