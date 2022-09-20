CRM training and certifications are increasingly in demand. Here’s why and how to get certified.

Bhavesh Goswami, CEO & Founder, CloudThat

Modern business trends like digital sales continually transform as customer expectations rapidly change. Importantly, this is critical for a company’s sustainability. To understand the customer journey, reduce burden, enhance revenue, and improve efficiency through sales process automation, businesses use advanced cloud-CRM solutions.

The global CRM market grew by 10% last year and is expected to grow by another 12% in the coming years. This will increase the industry’s value from $58.04 billion in 2019 to $128.97 billion in 2028. CRM certifications are helping individuals improve their skill sets and are opening new employment prospects, with significant growth in salary. Companies gain from developing their digital presence to compete globally. Using a CRM tool enhances B2C and B2B relationships and enables businesses to interact and prosper. Therefore, businesses are constantly looking out for CRM-certified employees to help them advance in the e-commerce market.

Employee CRM training is an essential and integral part of the modern workplace, but it is especially important during a new CRM launch, when new features or upgrades are added to the system, or when a company is onboarding new hires. CRM training is crucial given the growing reliance on CRM systems in routine sales activities, as well as

the regularity of product updates and the introduction of new features. They also promote productivity and effectiveness for the entire sales team while supporting the career development of sales professionals. The following are a few examples of the many roles in a company that ought to finish a CRM training course:

– Graduate students: Recent high school and college graduates can be more competitive in the job market by earning a CRM certification. They can obtain a substantial advantage by learning CRM before starting their professional lives because there is a huge demand for positions in many industries.

– Sales professionals: To comprehend the buyer’s journey, track and follow up on current prospects, and maintain high-performance levels, the sales staff relies on a CRM solution. To find fresh opportunities, reduce the sales cycle, and start focused marketing campaigns to draw in prospects, sales staff disseminate data from CRM reports. A CRM is the main tool a sales professional employs on a day-to-day basis. A gap in CRM onboarding and training will make it impossible for a salesperson to perform to the standards required for the position.

– Marketing professionals: By enabling marketing professionals to comprehend customers as well as the strengths and weaknesses of their company, a CRM is essential to all marketing decisions. For instance, the Salesforce Marketing Cloud uses data-driven digital marketing to help establish relationships with customers.

– IT Professionals: CRM systems have grown in functionality to meet various needs in sales, service, and marketing. System administrators, architects, developers, and consultants are examples of IT professionals who can perform tasks other than maintenance and support, so it is important for them to complete CRM training and certification programs. To become certified in CRM, candidates are required to qualify in certification exams. For the same, hours of training are often required. Massive open online courses, corporate partners, and academic institutions all offer training for the most recent CRM certifications. The Microsoft Dynamics 365 certification is one of these, with levels ranging from fundamental to advanced. Courses in sales, finance, operations, and customer support may be available on the platform.

Professionals have the option of finishing either a general foundations course or a CRM certification. IT professionals who want to become certified in CRM must pass the MB-910: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fundamentals exam (CRM). Online CRM certifications incorporate several training methods, such as instructor-led classes and online video courses, to provide a blended learning experience. Along with a comprehensive training methodology listed above, it is important to get trained by an Authorized Microsoft Training Partner like us as we offer access to Microsoft Official Curriculum (MOC) and Test Preparation Portal.

The MOC and Mock exams go a long way in helping you prepare confidently for the examinations. Following course completion, we guarantee a particular degree of competency, giving both employees and employers the confidence that they have attained a particular level of competency in their CRM. When employing new members of the sales team and retraining current ones, organizations should think about investing in CRM certifications for their sales employees. Investing in CRM training and certification programs is one of the best methods to assure a sales organization’s productivity and increase your CRM’s digital adoption.