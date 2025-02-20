Crompton Unveils “TechWithHeart”

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. continues to drive industry leading transformation with cutting-edge innovations leading to higher energy efficiency, performance and durability in its product offerings, thereby enhancing the overall consumer experience. Today, the company unveiled ‘TechWithHeart’ innovations, reinforcing its commitment to consumer-centric products that have been indigenously developed and manufactured.

‘TechWithHeart’ represents Crompton’s mission to create smart, responsible and high-performance solutions tailored to meet consumer needs. From fans that deliver high performance while ensuring progressively higher energy savings, to pumps that provide consistent and reliable water flow, every product is developed keeping the consumer at the heart of it.

At its new corporate office in Mumbai, the company’s leadership team unveiled #TechWithHeart.

TechWithHeart: Crompton delivers technology that truly matters – enhancing comfort, convenience, and energy efficient homes in India

With a strong focus on next-gen technologies and sustainable innovation, the brand is shaping the future of the electrical consumer durables industry through its latest suite of products.

Leading the fan industry with energy-efficient innovations

Crompton sells a fan every two seconds, with more than 2 crore fans sold in FY24. The company today introduced the below platforms:

NUCLEUS platform – Crompton launched NUCLEUS, an in-house advanced BLDC platform enhancing product performance, reliability, and efficiency. This platform consists of an efficient motor, robust electronics and smart connectivity. These products have been rigorously tested to ensure consistent performance in varied operating conditions. Being a completely indigenous platform, it is scalable across a range of products

These next-gen products are indigenously brought to life and rigorously tested across diverse weather conditions.

Expanding leadership in the residential, agricultural and solar pumps categories

Crompton provides reliable water pumping solutions across residential and agricultural sectors. The company is expanding its footprint in response to the rising demand for irrigation and urban water solutions.

Residential & agricultural star-rated pumps – Crompton’s range of energy-efficient pumps is designed to deliver high flow rates while minimizing electricity consumption. The line-up includes portfolio of both residential & agricultural pumps, all engineered for optimal efficiency and performance. The company is committed to providing energy-efficient solutions. Ahead of mandatory regulations, Crompton already offers a large portfolio of 190+ BEE star-rated pumps

Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, “At Crompton, we are shaping the future of consumer electricals with consumer-centric innovation at our core. We continue to introduce advanced solutions that seamlessly integrate technology, performance and are designed to meet the evolving consumer needs, while emphasizing durability and easy reparability of our products. Our latest innovations bring in efficiency in induction and BLDC fan technologies, providing smart solutions that are future forward. Sustainability is at the heart of the next-generation technology platforms that are being introduced as part of our ‘TechWithHeart’ innovations.”