Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  CrowdStrike 2025 APJ eCrime landscape report: chinese underground marketplaces drive billions in Illicit transactions; AI-accelerated ransomware surges

CrowdStrike 2025 APJ eCrime landscape report: chinese underground marketplaces drive billions in Illicit transactions; AI-accelerated ransomware surges

News
By Express Computer
0 5

rowdStrike released the 2025 APJ eCrime Landscape Report, exposing a thriving Chinese-language underground ecosystem and the rise of AI-enhanced ransomware operations. Despite the Chinese government’s internet restrictions and eCrime crackdown, anonymised marketplaces remain central to cybercrime activity across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). This ecosystem provides a haven for Chinese-speaking actors to buy and sell stolen credentials, phishing kits, malware, and money-laundering services – processing billions in illicit transactions.

 

At the same time, AI is transforming the ransomware economy. From AI-enhanced social engineering to automated malware development, AI is accelerating every stage of the attack chain – representing a new wave of adversaries executing Big Game Hunting campaigns against high-value organisations across APJ.

 

APJ eCrime Landscape Report Highlights:

Based on frontline intelligence from CrowdStrike’s elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts tracking more than 265 named adversaries, the report reveals:

 

  •       Chinese eCrime Marketplaces Evade Oversight: Amid tightened restrictions, Chinese underground markets — including Chang’an, FreeCity, and Huione Guarantee — preserve anonymity across clearnet, darknet, and Telegram channels. This decentralised ecosystem remains a hub for Chinese-speaking actors focused on operational security (OPSEC), with Huione Guarantee alone processing an estimated $27 billion USD before its 2025 disruption.
  •       AI Escalates Big Game Hunting Ransomware Campaigns: AI-accelerated ransomware on high-value targets surged, with India, Australia, and Japan among the most impacted countries. Emerging Ransomware-as-a-Service providers KillSec and Funklocker – leveraging AI-developed malware–accounted for more than 120 incidents. Top targeted sectors included manufacturing, technology, and financial services, with 763 victims publicly named on dedicated leak sites.
  •        Chinese-speaking actors exploit Japanese Trading Accounts: Coordinated account takeover (ATO) campaigns targeting Japanese securities platforms compromised users to inflate the value of thinly traded China-based stocks artificially. This pump-and-dump scheme, attributed to Chinese-speaking threat actors, utilised shared phishing infrastructure to sell victim data on underground forums, including the Chang’an Marketplace.
  •       eCrime Service Providers Industrialise Attacks: Providers such as CDNCLOUD (Bulletproof Hosting), Magical Cat (Phishing-as-a-Service), and Graves International SMS (Global Spam Service) enabled scalable phishing, malware distribution, and monetisation operations throughout the region.
  •       Remote Access Tools Target Regional Users: Likely Chinese-speaking eCrime actors deployed tools like ChangemeRAT, ElseRAT, and WhiteFoxRAT to exploit Chinese- and Japanese-speaking users through SEO poisoning, malvertising, and phishing attacks masquerading as purchase orders.

“eCrime actors are industrialising cybercrime across APJ through thriving underground markets and complex ransomware operations. Simultaneously, AI-developed malware enables adversaries to launch high-velocity, high-volume attacks,” said Adam Meyers, head of counter-adversary operations at CrowdStrike. “Defenders must meet this new pace of attack with decisive action, powered by AI, informed by human experience, and unified in response.”

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image