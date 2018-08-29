CrowdStrike launches first innovation and development center in India

CrowdStrike Inc., announced the expansion of its operations in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region with the opening of a new Innovation and Development Center in Pune, India and the appointment of Jagdish Mahapatra as managing director Asia (India, South East Asia and North Asia).

CrowdStrike has appointed Jagdish Mahapatra as managing director Asia, to strengthen the company’s foothold in the region and rapidly drive new growth opportunities. Mahapatra joins CrowdStrike from McAfee where he was responsible for the APAC channel, effectively building a strong partner and alliance ecosystem in the region. Prior to that, he was the managing director of McAfee India and SAARC. He also spent over 10 years with Cisco.

“The security market has changed and I’m excited to work with the company leading the charge and setting the new standard for endpoint protection. CrowdStrike’s incredible global growth demonstrates that the market is ready for a cloud-native approach to endpoint security that is far more effective and efficient in stopping breaches. India and SAARC are a strategic growth market for CrowdStrike and I’m looking forward to driving continued momentum in this region,” said Jagdish Mahapatra, managing director Asia at CrowdStrike.