CrowdStrike and NVIDIA Redefine Cybersecurity with Always-On AI Agents Protecting the Nation’s Digital Infrastructure

CrowdStrike announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to bring always-on, continuously learning AI agents for cybersecurity to the edge through Charlotte AI AgentWorks, NVIDIA Nemotron open models, NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer synthetic data, NVIDIA Nemo Agent Toolkit, and NVIDIA NIM microservices.

Expanding CrowdStrike and NVIDIA’s work to build, power, and secure the agentic ecosystem, the latest collaboration will deliver autonomous, real-time AI agents that learn continuously and defend critical infrastructure across cloud, data-center, and edge environments.

“AI is transforming cybersecurity, and defenders need speed and edge intelligence to outpace the adversary,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “Addressing AI-driven cyber threats requires AI to protect systems from the speed and volume of attacks, and we’re working with NVIDIA to deliver autonomous, AI agents that learn continuously to defend the critical infrastructure powering the global economy.”

“Cybersecurity in the era of AI demands intelligence that thinks at the speed of machines,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with CrowdStrike, we’re building real-time, AI-driven security agents that defend cloud, data center, and edge infrastructure – protecting the systems that power our economy and national security.”

Advancing Continuous Learning and Edge Intelligence with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA

Bringing agents built with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and NVIDIA to the edge will enable organizations to deploy autonomous, continuously learning AI agents closer to where data is created – extending protection to data centers and controlled environments. By training NVIDIA Nemotron open models with data from CrowdStrike experts using NVIDIA NeMo Data Designer, customers will be able to fine-tune and optimize models for their own AI agents, built on CrowdStrike’s Agentic Security Platform. This joint innovation will enable enterprises to scale and accelerate security operations with local inference, continuously improving detection accuracy and real-time response to threats – helping to maintain control of sensitive data and align with regional sovereignty requirements.

Unifying Data, Compute, and Governance Across CrowdStrike’s Agentic Security Platform and NVIDIA Infrastructure

By integrating the Agentic Security Platform – including Falcon® LogScale, Onum, and Pangea – with NVIDIA accelerated computing and CUDA-X libraries, CrowdStrike is creating a unified telemetry pipeline for high-fidelity, real-time security data. This architecture enables defenders to feed enriched telemetry directly into locally hosted AI models and agents built and optimized with the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit, now operating at the edge, allowing systems to learn safely, reason accurately, and act within enterprise guardrails.

CrowdStrike also supports the latest NVIDIA AI Factory for Government reference design, which provides guidance for security teams to build and deploy AI agents in federal and high-assurance organizations. This enables enterprises to manage multiple AI workloads on-premises and in the hybrid cloud while meeting the highest security requirements of regulated industries.

Together, CrowdStrike and NVIDIA are redefining cybersecurity for the AI era – uniting continuous learning, real-time intelligence, and machine-speed defense to protect the digital infrastructure powering the global economy and national security.

Forward-Looking Statement
