CyberPeace unveils critical report on over 80,000 cyber threats in India’s aviation sector

The CyberPeace has released an extensive research report titled Exploring Cyber Threats and Digital Risks in the Indian Aviation Ecosystem, shedding light on the growing cybersecurity challenges in one of India’s most critical industries. The report, based on data collected from June 2024 to August 2024, integrates real-time attack simulations and in-depth analysis, emphasising the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

The study recorded over 80,588 cyberattack incidents within a simulated aviation network, indicating a significant risk to real-world aviation systems. Attackers primarily targeted key communication and database protocols, with Telnet facing 64,104 attacks, MySQL 15,629 attacks, HTTP 512 attacks, and FTP 217 attacks. Automated brute force attempts using 296 unique usernames and 15,928 unique passwords were detected, exposing vulnerabilities in authentication mechanisms. Additionally, malicious traffic was traced to multiple countries, including China, India, the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan.

“The findings of this report serve as a wake-up call for the Indian aviation industry. Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it is an essential pillar of aviation safety and operational resilience. We urge stakeholders to take immediate steps to fortify their systems against cyber threats,” said Major Vineet, founder and global president of CyberPeace.

The report highlights widespread botnet activity, exposed login credentials, and financial data leaks, increasing identity theft and fraud risks. The study underscores the necessity for enhanced cybersecurity frameworks, proactive risk management, and continuous monitoring to safeguard the industry against evolving threats.

To address these concerns, the CyberPeace has issued several key recommendations, including:

Isolating critical networks from public access and ensuring regular security audits.

Implementing multi-factor authentication and key-based access.

Enhancing real-time threat detection and response mechanisms.

Conducting regular security drills and awareness programs for aviation personnel.

Strengthening cooperation between government agencies, private stakeholders, and cybersecurity experts to create a resilient aviation security ecosystem.

“As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the aviation sector must prioritise cybersecurity investments and adopt a proactive stance to mitigate risks. Collaboration between public and private entities will be essential in ensuring a secure and resilient aviation infrastructure,” added CyberPeace.

CyberPeace is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting cybersecurity awareness, research, and policy advocacy. Through initiatives like e-Kawach and real-time threat intelligence studies, it aims to enhance cyber resilience across critical sectors.