Cybersecurity and AI risks top IT leaders’ concerns for 2026

Cybersecurity threats and AI-related disruptions will be the biggest challenges for enterprises in 2026, according to a global survey by Veeam Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience. The study, which polled more than 250 senior IT and business decision-makers worldwide, finds that security risks, AI maturity and regulation, and diminishing visibility across complex IT environments are reshaping enterprise technology strategies.

The survey reveals that nearly 60% of respondents have reduced visibility into where their data resides, driven by the rapid expansion of multi-cloud and SaaS environments. At the same time, AI-generated attacks are viewed as the most significant threat to data security, overtaking traditional ransomware. Compliance and data sovereignty pressures are also rising sharply, with 76% of leaders rating them as extremely or moderately important—signaling a fundamental shift in how organizations approach cloud adoption and data governance.

“IT and business leaders are entering 2026 with unprecedented complexity,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “Cybersecurity and AI are today’s reality—and they will only accelerate in 2026. Organizations must strengthen data resilience and compliance while embracing innovation responsibly. At Veeam, we see this as an opportunity to lead with trust, security and simplicity.”

Cybersecurity and AI emerge as the biggest disruptors

When asked to identify the single biggest disruptor for 2026, nearly half of respondents pointed to security concerns, underscoring the scale of cyber risk facing enterprises.

-Cybersecurity threats were cited by 49% of respondents as the biggest disruptor.

-AI maturity and regulation ranked second at 22%.

-Other disruptors included talent and skills shortages (10%) and cloud complexity and costs (8%).

Preparedness remains a concern. Cyberattacks (29%) and AI or automation missteps (27%) were the risks respondents felt least prepared to handle. Notably, 66% identified AI-generated attacks as the greatest threat to data security—well ahead of ransomware (50%)—highlighting how AI has evolved from a productivity enabler into a powerful tool for attackers.

Security, resilience and data sovereignty take centre stage

In response to the growing risk landscape, organizations are doubling down on security and resilience initiatives:

– 45% of respondents selected strengthening cybersecurity as their single “must-win” IT initiative for 2026.

-Building data resilience followed at 24%.

-54% plan a moderate or significant increase in budgets for data protection and resilience next year.

Data sovereignty is also reshaping cloud strategies. 46% rated sovereignty as extremely important and 30% as moderately important, reflecting a growing recognition that resilience extends beyond technology to include regulatory, legal and geopolitical considerations.