Veeam completes acquisition of Securiti AI to accelerate safe AI at scale

Veeam Software has completed its $1.725 billion acquisition of Securiti AI, a leader in data security posture management (DSPM), privacy, governance, and AI trust. The move creates what the companies describe as the industry’s first unified and trusted data platform designed to enable safe, compliant AI at enterprise scale.

The combination brings together Veeam’s data resilience platform—used by more than 550,000 customers globally, including 82% of the Fortune 500—with Securiti AI’s advanced capabilities in data security, governance, privacy, and AI trust. The result is a single platform that can see, secure, govern, and recover data across the entire enterprise at AI speed.

AI moves fast. Trust must move faster

As enterprises race to deploy generative and agentic AI, data has become both a powerful competitive asset and a growing source of risk. According to industry estimates, nearly 90% of AI initiatives fail because the data feeding models is incomplete, ungoverned, or untrustworthy.

“Safe AI at scale requires more than great models—it demands trusted, governed, and recoverable data,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO of Veeam. “Veeam already leads the world in data resilience. By combining that foundation with Securiti AI’s leadership in DSPM, privacy, governance, and AI trust, we are delivering the first platform that can see everything, secure everything, and recover anything across the entire data estate.”

The challenge is amplified by the explosive growth of unstructured data, which now accounts for around 90% of enterprise data and is projected to triple by 2029. Once dormant, this data is increasingly being used by AI systems—turning it into a high-value but high-risk attack surface that traditional, fragmented tools struggle to protect.

What the unified platform delivers

Together, Veeam and Securiti AI aim to provide organizations with a comprehensive foundation for AI-ready data. Key capabilities include:

Unified visibility across structured and unstructured data, spanning production systems and backups

Continuous governance and compliance, with identity-aware, real-time enforcement

Zero-trust security and best-in-class resilience across primary data and backup environments

Guaranteed clean recovery, including data pipelines, AI models, and agents

Trusted data pipelines that allow enterprises to accelerate AI adoption safely and at scale

At the core of the platform is a real-time data command graph that enables classification, lineage tracking, and continuous risk scoring across the data estate. This is complemented by cleanroom-validated recovery, enabling restores up to five times faster with granular rollback for datasets, embeddings, and model weights.

Strengthening AI and security expertise

As part of the acquisition, Veeam will welcome approximately 600 Securiti AI employees, significantly expanding its expertise in AI security, privacy engineering, DSPM, and regulatory compliance. Rehan Jalil, founder and CEO of Securiti AI, joins Veeam as President of Security and AI, signaling the strategic importance of AI trust within Veeam’s long-term roadmap.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Veeam,” said Jalil. “Together, we will give customers a unified command center to understand, secure, recover, and unlock the full potential of their data. This is about enabling safe AI at scale—so organizations can innovate fearlessly while protecting their most valuable asset.”

Why it matters now

With cyber threats intensifying at machine speed and regulatory scrutiny increasing globally, enterprises can no longer afford to treat data protection, governance, and AI risk as separate initiatives. The unified Veeam–Securiti AI platform is designed to deliver real-time visibility, security, governance, and recovery across production environments, backups, AI pipelines, and hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Industry analysts see the move as a significant step toward operationalizing trustworthy AI.

“The completion of Veeam’s acquisition of Securiti AI marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise data resilience and AI governance,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director, IDC Security and Trust Group. “By uniting DSPM with data protection, organizations can implement AI initiatives with trusted, compliant, and recoverable data—unlocking value while mitigating risk.”

The acquisition has also been welcomed by ecosystem partners. Patrick Osborne, SVP of Technology Acceleration for Hybrid Cloud at HPE, noted that the move strengthens the broader AI partner ecosystem and ensures customers benefit from robust data security, privacy, and governance capabilities.

As enterprises push deeper into AI-driven transformation, the message from Veeam is clear: innovation at scale depends not just on intelligence, but on trust.