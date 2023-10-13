Express Computer

Cyviz Opens a New Immersive Customer Experience Center in India

Cyviz Opens a New Immersive Customer Experience Center in India

Global technology provider Cyviz continues its expansion and further strengthens its global reach with a new Experience Centre located in Gurugram. The new facility in India represents a commitment by Cyviz to continue to support organizations across the region and provides a new go-to destination for the demonstration of its next-level collaboration solutions.

As a leading global technology provider of dynamic control rooms, high-value meeting rooms, and innovation and experience centers, Cyviz empowers the digital workforce to connect, visualize, and collaborate on projects, content, and critical data across a digital landscape of ultra-wide video walls with multiple, concurrent, and resizable input sources.

The inauguration of the new CEC was attended by Norway’s Ambassador to India, Ms. May-Elin Stener, who officially opened the facility. During her address, the Ambassador said that it gave her great pride to see a Norwegian business like Cyviz continuing to grow and deliver excellence on the world stage, and now in India.

Cyviz CEO, Espen Gylvik, explains, “The new center in India provides the perfect foundation to meet the collaboration needs of organizations in Government, Defense, and Enterprise sectors. Our dynamic control rooms and high-impact meeting spaces will allow businesses to adapt to modern working practices, be more effective, and ultimately work better.”

Delivering the keynote address at the opening for Cyviz was Anand Anupam, Chief Commercial Officer, who said, “The new CEC in India is a real statement of intent from Cyviz and will act as a catalyst for business growth across the region. Defense organizations and Enterprises alike will be able to benefit from over 25 years of experience delivering collaboration excellence and world-class solutions that are helping to drive the digital revolution.”

Among the technology on display was the Cyviz integration with Microsoft Teams, which provides a native Teams meeting experience across meeting spaces, and a consistent user experience for all. Further enhancing the solutions from Cyviz was its new Monitoring & Remote Management Platform and the introduction of advanced technologies incorporating AI and Co-Pilot from Microsoft, among others that are shaping the IT approach to digital working experiences.

