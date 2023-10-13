EduBridge collaborates with EXL and AWS re/Start to provide Cloud skills to unemployed individuals in India

Express Computer

EduBridge, India’s leading workforce development platform that helps learners in building careers with leading corporates, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and EXL. The new initiative aims to provide cloud skills training to unemployed and underemployed individuals from diverse background in India and Philippines through the AWS re/Start program.

The 12-week, cohort-based workforce development program equips learners with the foundational knowledge and skills required for entry-level positions across cloud technology, IT operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. AWS re/Start is free to the learner and connects graduates to potential employers.

Under its “Skills to Win” initiative, EXL has rolled out the AWS re/Start program across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. EXL’s volunteers run training sessions on various technology topics to help AWS re/Start learners get equipped with in-demand skills.

This collaboration announcement comes at a critical juncture when the demand for skilled professionals is rapidly increasing across many industries in India. The latest Gallup research, commissioned by AWS, found that nearly all tech (99%) and non-tech (96%) workers in India are “extremely” or “very interested” in participating in digital skills training. However, 62% of tech and 50% of non-tech workers in India say “lack of time” is the biggest barrier to upskilling.

“This initiative will equip individuals with in-demand cloud skills, provide access to jobs in the fast-growing tech sector, and create opportunities for our employees to share their knowledge and skills with underserved communities in both India and the Philippines. Through the AWS re/Start program we also provide training in soft skills like critical thinking and collaboration. Building a diverse pipeline of entry-level cloud talent is important for supporting the digital transformation happening at a rapid pace in both countries,” said Satyajit Gupta, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Head of India Legal, Global Head of CSR at EXL.

The AWS re/Start program covers fundamental AWS cloud skills as well as practical career tips, including resume writing and interview preparation. Through real-world scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, learners will be trained on multiple technologies, including Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational databases. The program also covers the cost for learners to take the AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification exam, an industry-recognized credential that validates their cloud skills and knowledge.

“AWS re/Start brings ’net-new‘ talent into the workforce, helping individuals to launch successful cloud careers, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive and grow. We are excited to collaborate with EXL and EduBridge to create a diverse, robust cloud workforce of the future, allowing organizations to accelerate their innovation with cloud”, said Amit Mehta, Head of Business Development for Education & Training, Amazon Web Services India Private Limited.

“We take great pride in collaborating with EXL and AWS re/Start to help youth learn vital cloud skills. Together, we want to have a global impact and empower the less fortunate to shine in the technology industry. As an emerging workforce development platform, our focus is to build a future pipeline of technology talent in both the nations. We are grateful to EXL and AWS re/Start for their collaboration,” said Girish Singhania, Founder & CEO of EduBridge.

The AWS re/Start program is available in over 60 countries around the world. Collaborating organizations support underrepresented groups, minorities, displaced individuals, indigenous populations, refugees, young adults, and more.

