Data Analytics, Gaming, E-Commerce Projects Triumph in Hatch Web3 Accelerator For Hedera

The Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera launched by Lumos and supported by HBAR Foundation announced the winners of the second edition of the accelerator, eligible to receive grants worth $150K in tokens along with ecosystem and marketing support. Launched in 2022, the Accelerator focused on incentivising startups to build innovative solutions on the fast and secure Hedera public network. The first edition of this accelerator saw over 500 innovative startups of which 3 diverse solutions were chosen as the winners after a month-long intensive boot camp.

With over 170 fresh startups registering for a second edition, Nomis, LYNC World, and Droplinked came out at the top of a competitive first cohort of 31 innovations, after going through a month-long comprehensive boot camp phase. The boot camp phase consisted of one-on-one mentor sessions, workshops, meetups, and experts who guided the 31 shortlisted startups at every stage to ensure the projects achieved new heights and success in the Web3 landscape. The winners of this accelerator were selected after a meticulous process for their visionary outlook toward web3 technology –

Nomis is a wallet scoring and credentials protocol for data-centric personalised web3 experiences. The visionaries behind this project are

⦁ Alexander Barabash, ⦁ Nikollay Chebotov, and ⦁ Arty Shatilov.

LYNC World is a DeFi gaming infrastructure for launching web3 games without hampering the gaming experience through easy and seamless integrations.

The co-founders of this project are

⦁ Vishwas Bhushan and⦁ Shanu Joshi Co-founded by ⦁ Ali Sammour and ⦁ Morteza Nokhodian, Droplinked is a web3 e-commerce enabler offering simplified web3 tools with no-code, low-code, and seamless solutions.

The demand for Web3 talent is growing rapidly as it disrupts more sectors and brings diverse innovations to the forefront. The first quarter of 2023 witnessed investments worth $800 million across 100+ startups, emphasising the continued trust within the sector. Providing early-stage startups with access to open-source learning, funding, mentorship, ecosystem support, and more has been one of the primary objectives of the web3 industry. Encouraging Web3 startups is essential to ensuring that innovations that can alter the technology landscape continue to emerge. By providing these startups with the support they need, the Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera further empowered the blockchain sector, thereby enabling a decentralised and equitable future.

The tracks for this edition were focused on diverse sectors such as Sustainability, FinTech, Crypto Economy, and Metaverse. Under each track, key themes such as ESG Reporting, Sustainable Debts/Green Bonds, Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure, Permissioning, Payroll Management, Gaming, Consumer Engagement, Social DeFi, and more, were added. These sub tracks enabled participation from distinct solutions with unique use cases that were enhanced further by integrating with the Hedera network and aligned with HBAR Foundation’s commitment to sustainability.

“We are thrilled to announce Nomis, LYNC, and Droplinked as the winners of the second cohort of the Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera,” Kaavya Prasad, Founder of Lumos Labs. “These exceptional startups have demonstrated impactful innovation and a deep understanding of the potential of decentralised technologies. The program serves as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing new projects within the ever-evolving web3 ecosystem. It is noteworthy that all 170 projects registered for this cohort were entirely new, showcasing the continuous growth and innovation in the industry. Partnering with chains like Hedera empowers us to drive the advancement of web3 by leveraging their infrastructure, expertise, and community. Together, we can accelerate the growth of the industry, fuel innovation, and create a thriving ecosystem that revolutionises various sectors with decentralised technologies.”

“We at Hbar Foundation congratulate the top 3 winners of the second edition of the Hatch Web3 Accelerator for Hedera and are eager to support their continued achievements as they contribute to the evolution of the industry. Throughout the five-month-long accelerator, we placed a strong emphasis on scalable solutions, aligning with the HBAR Foundation’s commitment to sustainability. Witnessing the immense potential and talent in the second cohort of the Hatch Web3 Accelerator, we are thrilled to foster the development of the winners and their solutions. Our collaboration with Lumos Labs presented yet another opportunity to discover and nurture the remarkable talent of startups. The two successful journeys of the Hatch Web3 Accelerator further cement our motivation; our goal remains steadfast: to empower futuristic web3 startups to leverage the Hedera Network’s services in novel, interesting, and innovative ways.”

The accelerator was supported by key web3 players such as the incubation partners, Builders Tribe, and community partners, Refi, Headstarter, and APAC DAO.

The Hatch Web3 Accelerator has been a recurring property that continues to provide immense value in fostering the Web3 startup ecosystem. With each edition, the program not only attracts exceptional startups but also cultivates a community of innovators dedicated to pushing the boundaries of decentralised technologies. This allows startups to refine their web3 solutions on the Hedera network while learning from industry leaders and leveraging the network’s enterprise-grade technology, speed, scalability, and security.