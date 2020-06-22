DE-CIX India establishes a new point of presence at Sify Technologies

Read Article

DE-CIX India, the largest carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, establishes a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Mumbai at Sify Technologies. This will be the fifth PoP of DE-CIX India in the Mumbai market. This partnership provides an opportunity to both DE-CIX India customers and Sify Technologies customers to connect with each other via cross-connect and exchange traffic improving their end-users internet experience.

“By establishing a presence at Sify Rabale DC we offer our customers a highly connected PoP with dense fiber in DC and the vicinity with failover to public cloud services along with redundant multipath network connectivity suitable for both enterprises to access our DirectCLOUD and ISPs’ needs. The new PoP will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals,” says Sudhir Kunder, Sr. VP – Nation Head Sales.

DE-CIX India serves around 220+ networks in India with presences in Webwerks DC2, Netmagic DC5, STT Telemedia DC, GPX Mumbai and now Sify Technologies Rabale. DE-CIX is the only Open-IX certified IX in India connecting the ISPs, Content Delivery Networks, Cloud Companies, OTTs and other network providers, along with educational institutes in the connected networks.

