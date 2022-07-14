Delhivery wins a second patent, this time for its proprietary unique address identification (UAID) system

Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest-growing fully-integrated logistics services provider, has been awarded a US Patent – US 11,381,928 B2 (45). The patent System and method for assigning a unique identification for an address, covers Delhivery’s innovation in uniquely identifying different forms of the same address. This is the second patent that the company has been granted following the Addfix announcement.

Delhivery receives the same address in varying structures and spellings from different channels. The unique address identification system (UAID) breaks down and compares each new address string with a previously serviced location, allowing us to map the delivery time accurately, bundle packages for the same address, and drive greater service efficiency. Commenting on the announcement, Kapil Bharati, Executive Director, and Chief Technology Officer, Delhivery, said, Serving over 23000 clients, we encounter unstructured data on a day-to-day basis.

The two patents help us to improve the legibility of locations and addresses and reiterates our commitment to invest in proprietary AI/ML capabilities that can drive high precision logistics operations in any geography. Adding to this, Rajiv Dinesh, Head – Data Products, Delhivery, said Every time we make a successful delivery or pickup, we collect rich information on location, delivery time, property type, etc. Our machine learning systems help us identify that Delhivery Ltd, Sec – 44 Gurugram -122001 is referring to the same address as Delhivery, Plot 5, Sector 44, Gurgaon, near Taj City Center – 122003, which has been serviced before. Using the data intelligence from over 1.4bn parcels fulfilled since inception helps us deliver accurately, efficiently, and on time.