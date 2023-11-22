Dell Technologies and Hugging Face Join Hands to Simplify Generative AI for Enterprises

Dell Technologies and Hugging Face are collaborating to make it easy for enterprises to create, fine-tune, and implement their own open-source Generative AI models with the Hugging Face community on industry-leading Dell infrastructure products and services.

The companies will create a new Dell portal on the Hugging Face platform to offer simplified on-premises deployment of customised large language models (LLM) on the industry’s top-selling infrastructure technology portfolio. Hugging Face’s Dell portal will include custom, dedicated containers and scripts to help users easily and securely deploy open-source models available on Hugging Face with Dell servers and data storage systems. Over time, the portal will release updated containers with optimised models for Dell infrastructure, offering improvement in performance and support for new Gen AI use cases and models.

“Gen AI is rapidly becoming a strategic focus in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, with many organisations investing in deploying and scaling new models. However, implementing Gen AI solutions can pose complexity for some firms,” said Peter Marrs, President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies.

“By simplifying Gen AI usage and making it scalable, Dell Technologies’ new collaboration with Hugging Face offers assurance and flexibility for our customers – building their confidence in Gen AI and expediting innovation in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jeff Boudreau, Chief AI Officer, Dell Technologies, said, “Dell Technologies’ Gen AI capabilities, combined with Hugging Face’s collection of datasets and libraries offer users the freedom of open-source Gen AI models with the peace of mind of on-premises data security and reliability.” Adding on, he mentioned, “This collaboration translates into enterprises being able to modernize faster by more simply deploying customized GenAI models powered by trusted Dell infrastructure.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Dell Technologies to make open-source AI easy to use for enterprises within their on-premises infrastructure. This collaboration will empower companies to build their own AI systems leveraging the incredible innovations of the open source community, while benefiting from the security, compliance, and performance of Dell systems,” said Jeff Boudier, Head of Product and Growth, Hugging Face.