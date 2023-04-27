Dell Technologies launches commercial portfolio for Indian customers to work anywhere and do everything

Dell Technologies has launched its latest commercial portfolio in India, which includes the Latitude Notebooks, Precision Mobile Workstations (MWS), OptiPlex All-In-One (AIO) Desktop, and 34-inch Ultrasharp Curved WQHD Monitor. The new devices are designed to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey in the hybrid work era, powered with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and upgraded Dell Optimizer features to enhance personalization.

The latest version of Dell Optimizer extends intelligence from the PC to the overall computing ecosystem. It allows users to manage displays and peripherals more easily in one interface, including intelligent audio, privacy, connectivity, and collaboration that learns and responds to how the user works. Meanwhile, the Dell Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub Monitor with a 3-sided narrow bezel comes with IPS Black technology and ComfortView Plus[iv].

Commenting on the launch, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said, “As hybrid work increasingly becomes the standard in most Indian organizations, so does the significance of driving quality employee engagement. It is critical to provide employees with Intelligent PCs that combine AI-driven performance, portability and a high productivity experience. Requirements vary from mobile form factors, loaded with intelligent features, to a larger display that can help perform tasks efficiently. Our new commercial portfolio meets the needs of today’s workforce while consistently being environmentally friendly. And they are built to perform with the expanded Dell Optimizer features that bring intelligent personalization from the PC to the ecosystem.”

The new Latitude family embodies a true work-from-anywhere spirit

The way we work has changed, and this means that there may be times when we need to run through a presentation at the airport, take client meetings from the kitchen, or answer emails from the train. Designed to help address these evolving work requirements, the Latitude 9440 2-in-1, the world’s smallest 14-inch commercial PC[v], arrives in India with a 16:10 aspect ratio and InfinityEdge QHD+ display, making it a perfect choice for executives, consultants, or salespeople. Built with design inspiration from Dell’s XPS line, the device is also the world’s most collaborative commercial PC[vi] equipped with the world’s first haptic collaboration touchpad[vii] and a zero-lattice keyboard. Elevating the computing experience further is the updated thermal design with rear venting dual fan systems that provide a cool and quiet experience. Additionally, stemming from the Concept Luna sustainable PC workstream, Dell has reduced the backlit keyboard power usage by up to 75%[viii], and increased battery life by up to three hours[ix] with the new mini-LED backlit keyboard technology.

While working from anywhere provides a lot of flexibility, it can also be challenging due to factors like battery performance, portability, and reliability. Dell’s new Latitude 7000 series addresses these diverse needs of mobile professionals by offering a range of sizes, form factors, and functions. The Latitude 7340 and 7440 Ultralights are the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch and 14-inch[x] premium commercial laptops[xi]. Weighing under one kilogram (13 inches) and slightly over one kilogram (14 inches), the devices feature taller 16:10 displays with 5% more screen space for unmatched productivity. Both devices are available in 2-in-1 configurations and include optional Wi-Fi 6E and 5G support for improved connectivity, as well as a 5MP camera for a better visual experience. When combined with the Latitude 7640, the 7000 series serves as a complete package for today’s mobile workforce.

Under the Latitude 5000 series, Dell Technologies is bringing the Latitude 5440, the world’s smallest and most secure[xii] mainstream business laptop offering scalable performance options and enterprise-level security. The redesigned chassis is also available in Dell Latitude 3000 series, Latitude 3540, 3340, and 3440, all aimed to enable employees to increase productivity, yet remain stylish.

Redesigned Precision Mobile Workstations for heavy workloads

Analyzing those massive datasets efficiently, as well as the need for performance anywhere, is critical for graphic designers, architects, and engineers. The new Precision 5680 is the ideal companion for such use-case scenarios, offering up to Intel® Core™ i9 (45W) processors and up to 64GB of DDR5 memory with the NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU. The Precision 5680 has the world’s smallest footprint for a 16-inch workstation, with a crisp 16:10, three-sided InfinityEdge display, haptic trackpad for quick and responsive feedback, four grade A audio speakers, up to UHD+ PremierColor display, and FHD IR camera with proximity and ambient light sensor. It also has an HDMI port, a full-size SD card slot, and an optional smart card reader, delivering unrivalled power and performance.

Dell has also updated its broader Precision portfolio – Precision 3480, the entry level workstation and Precision 7780, the most powerful mobile workstation in the portfolio. The Precision 3480 is a 14-inch workstation designed for multitasking across collaboration, business, and office applications, and the Precision 7780 is a 17-inch device that delivers the right mix of performance, speed, and reliability to bring ideas to life.

Powerful desktop and a premium monitor for a modern workspace

Dell’s new OptiPlex portfolio, including the OptiPlex 7410 AIO Desktop, is now easier than ever to configure, purchase and manage. Dell has simplified the portfolio so customers can quickly identify the system based on workspace and performance needs. It includes the new and simplified model naming convention. The OptiPlex 7410 AIO is an elegant 24-inch desktop with a streamlined design powered by up to Intel® Core™ i9 processors and 64GB DDR5 memory. The retractable FHD or 5MP IR camera with Express Sign-in and intelligent privacy ensures users can participate in video calls without any disruptions. They can also enjoy comfortable all-day usage, thanks to ergonomic stand options and low blue light-certified touch and non-touch panel options.

For individuals who need a more comprehensive work set-up, Dell is also bringing the Ultrasharp 34-inch Curved USB-C Hub WQHD Monitor, which comes with IPS Black technology, a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and improved black and grey performance. The monitor has a colour depth of 1.07 billion colours, 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB. The monitor also features ComfortView Plus, which reduces low blue light emission without compromising display colour, and built-in speakers for a premium finish. The built-in cable management system reduces cable clutter, and the monitor is easy to use with full adjustability.

Built for the planet

The future of work should be driven by sustainable technology – from a circular design for products to packaging. The Latitude 5000 series are Dell’s most sustainable laptops yet[xiii] built with recycled plastics, reclaimed carbon fibre, renewable materials and ocean-bound plastics[xiv]. The use of recycled and renewable plastic (by weight) has increased by 64% over the previous generation of the 5000 series. Additionally, Latitude 9440 and Precision 5680 include 75% recycled aluminium in the chassis[xv] and for the first time, Dell is introducing recycled copper in the power adapters of Latitude 9440, Precision 5680 and Precision 3000 series. The full Latitude and Precision portfolios continue to ship with 100% recycled or renewable packaging, too.[xvi] Indian companies would also benefit from Dell Optimizer’s ‘Quiet Mode’ setting which can provide up to 18% in power savings[xvii].

Finally, Dell also offers the EcoLoop™ carrying cases that are made with 100% ocean-bound plastic[xviii] from up to 11 recycled plastic bottles19. The dyeing process of the bags generates 90% less wastewater, up to 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses up to 29% less energy20. Watch the video to know more.

