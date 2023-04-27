DriveU collaborates with MyGate to cater to the needs of Car Owners of  25,000 Societies Pan India

DriveU, India’s largest car driver service and a super-app for car owners, today announced its partnership with MyGate, India’s number one community living app to cater to the needs of car owners of the 25,000 societies on their platform.

Through this partnership, all new and existing customers of MyGate will have easy access to various DriveU services such as on-demand drivers, car wash facilities and car servicing at the click of a button within the MyGate app. With 75% of MyGate residents owning a car, this further enables them to simply and seamlessly manage all aspects of their life.

The integration of DriveU and MyGate will initially roll out in Bangalore and Hyderabad. It will then scale to other metropolitan cities of India including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. This association aims to encompass all sought after car ownership requirements while solving the unavailability of community trusted drivers trained and background verified with DriveU’s premium fleet of drivers.

Speaking about the same, Ashok Shastry, Co-Founder & CEO, DriveU said, “This exclusive partnership is aimed at providing comfort and convenience to the residents of MyGate enabled societies so that they can access our services at the click of a button within the MyGate app. Our primary focus would be towards offering a seamless and hassle-free experience to all residents. Additionally, this will help us deepen our presence in the cities we are operating and introduce new products like doorstep car wash and detailing to millions of new customers within the MyGate community.”

Adding to it, Vijay Arisetty, Co-founder & CEO, MyGate said, “We’re very excited to welcome DriveU onboard to ensure our residents’ cars are usable at all times and in every situation. Whether for a quick FASTag recharge before heading to the airport, an on-demand driver on the way home from a family dinner or roadside assistance in case of an emergency, the solution is just a click away on the MyGate app.”

DriveU has revolutionised the way individuals hire drivers for their own cars and how businesses maintain a stable, reliable supply chain of professional drivers. In addition to their on-demand driver service, DriveU also offers doorstep detailing, servicing by trusted integrated brands, FASTag recharge and annual roadside assistance plans.

MyGate has brought about a paradigm shift in the concept of community management with a series of technological innovations. Every year, the app brings speed and security to over a billion visitor check-in requests, processes maintenance payments worth Rs.2,800 crore, helps resolve over 12 million helpdesk tickets and assists in the booking of 2 million+ amenities.