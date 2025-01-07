Dell Technologies leads AI PC movement with new, redesigned PC portfolio

Dell Technologies builds on decades of PC innovation with a new, simplified portfolio featuring on-device AI for greater end-user creativity and productivity. To accelerate AI PC adoption across enterprises, Dell also provides developers and IT administrators with the tools to seamlessly build and deploy AI applications to Dell AI PCs.

As one of the prominent providers of commercial AI PCs, Dell expands its portfolio with new product designs, increased performance and battery life, the latest silicon innovation and AI accelerators, and industry-leading capabilities across software, management, and sustainability. Dell has unified its brand across PCs, displays, services, and accessories to make it even easier for customers to find the right technology solutions they need today and in the future.

“The PC is the most important personal productivity device of our lifetime and it is being transformed by AI. Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing,” said Michael Dell, Chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies.

Unified brand and simplified choices make technology decisions easy

Buying a PC can be a complex experience, with multiple factors to consider – brands, models, form factors, performance, graphics, storage, and materials. In fact, 74 percent of consumers walked away from technology purchases simply because they felt overwhelmed.

Dell’s new branding puts the highly trusted Dell name front and center with three PC categories:

Dell : Designed for play, school, and work.

: Designed for play, school, and work. Dell Pro : Designed for professional-grade productivity.

: Designed for professional-grade productivity. Dell Pro Max: Designed for maximum performance.

The Dell and Dell Pro product lines extend to displays, accessories, and services for a consistent customer experience across the entire client portfolio.

“Dell’s strategy to shift to simple, descriptive naming across its PC, ecosystem solutions, and services portfolio brings significant value to customers amidst a complex and evolving AI PC landscape,” said Pat Moorhead, President, Moor Insights & Strategy.

“Alongside new silicon options from AMD, in addition to Intel and Qualcomm, and new PC designs, Dell is well positioned to offer choice and help organisations futureproof for the AI era,” he added.

Dell accelerates AI PC adoption with Dell Pro AI Studio

Businesses want to use AI models trained on their data to address specific needs and run them locally on AI PCs for better efficiency. However, building and managing these models is challenging because hardware requirements differ across silicon vendors and CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs.

Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry’s most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology. With Dell-validated tools, frameworks, templates, and models, developers and IT administrators can build and manage AI software with simplicity and speed, regardless of the underlying silicon. This is expected to reduce development and deployment time by as much as 75 percent, going from six months to as little as six weeks.

Dell Pro AI Studio, part of the Dell AI Factory, is another example of how Dell helps enterprises right-size, implement, and scale AI across various environments – from PCs to data centers. The Dell AI Factory gives customers access to the industry’s broadest AI portfolio and an open ecosystem of technology partners to create AI applications that meet their unique needs, budgets, and power requirements.