Times Square headquartered Vertex Global Services partnered with UK-Based Arish Global Services to generate over 5000 jobs in Delhi-NCR

According to recent data, the IT-BPM sector in India has employed more than 5.4 million people till March 2023. To enhance employment opportunities and empower the youth of Delhi NCR, Times Square-headquartered Vertex Global Services has announced its partnership with UK-based Arish Global Services. This strategic alliance aims to create 5K+ jobs in Gurgaon alone over the next three years, strengthening Vertex’s standing in the outsourcing industry. As one of the world’s fastest-growing BPM companies, Vertex Group is committed to transforming customer experiences for both Indian and international businesses by generating employment, particularly in areas such as customer service, IT support, data processing, finance, and back-office operations.

The global business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030, strengthening this, partnership will create enhanced opportunities for India’s outsourcing departments, encouraging them to expand their services and increase their workforce to meet the growing demand. This will not only help in the growth of the outsourcing sector in India but also provide new career opportunities in emerging technologies, management, and strategic outsourcing roles. Furthermore, this will significantly reduce employment costs for businesses in the UK by an impressive 40% alleviating financial burdens and barriers.

Founder & CEO of Vertex Global Services, Mr Gagan Arora said, “This collaboration with Arish Global Services is a significant step forward, and I strongly believe it will play a vital role in empowering the youth in India by creating new job avenues. Together, we aim to create opportunities for skill development, enhance employability, and foster innovation that can drive growth and enhance customer experience. By combining our resources and expertise, we are committed to making a breakthrough in the BPM industry and the region.”

Sunny Kwatra, Global Director, Arish Global Services says, “We at Arish Global Services are thrilled to announce our new partnership, which will significantly create numerous job opportunities for the youth skilled in a variety of sectors, from tech-driven roles to management and operations. We believe that this will not only boost the outsourcing sector in India but also pave the way for exciting career paths in emerging technologies, management, and strategic outsourcing.”

The core service offerings through this partnership include a comprehensive suite of outsourced business process solutions designed to transform operational efficiency and drive growth in the sector. These offerings include dedicated customer support and call center services aimed at delivering state-of-the-art customer experiences, lead generation services that focus on identifying and enhancing potential business opportunities, and human resource outsourcing that streamlines workforce management and employee relations. Additionally, this will provide expertise in digital marketing and social media management to boost brand visibility and engagement in the digital arena, along with in-depth research and analytics services that enable data-driven decision-making and strategic planning.

Arish Global Services excels in helping UK businesses reduce their employee costs by strategically outsourcing business processes. This includes both inbound and outbound contact centre operations, expertly managed from India. By harnessing cost-effective solutions and skilled personnel overseas, the company enables businesses to boost efficiency and focus on core business management while reducing overall operational costs.

Vertex Global Services is one of the leading and 19th most innovative companies worldwide. With the mission to transform the BPM industry, the company has recently partnered with the MSME Business Forum India as well. It stands out as one of the few providers offering language proficiency in over 40 languages, ensuring seamless customer experiences on a global scale. They are bolstering the sector by supporting new-age startups and collaborations.