Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  From civil servants to college students, Indians are getting trained in AI tools for work and life

From civil servants to college students, Indians are getting trained in AI tools for work and life

News
By Express Computer
0 7

As AI tools make their way into the workplace, they have the potential to create new opportunities for workers everywhere. But only if people know how to take advantage of them.

Over the next five years, Microsoft will partner with ministries, state governments, and NGOs to train ten million Indians in AI skills under its ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative – fuelling productivity and opening doors to jobs.

The initiative builds on a previous program of the same name that has skilled 2.4 million Indians, from civil servants to college students to people with disabilities.

“We aim to not only enhance employability but also bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive future for every Indian,” said Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South India.

Those involved in the program say that as the use of AI tools spreads across the workforce, those who don’t learn how to use them risk falling behind.

Neha Jain is an Indian Administrative Service Officer who is currently Special Secretary, IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh, where government officers are undergoing AI training. “Once upon a time, humans discovered fire and were afraid of it. But then we learned to channelise it and put it to good use,” Jain said. “Similarly, [AI] needs to be used wisely for the benefit of humanity, rather than letting us be devoured by it.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image