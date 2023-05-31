Dell Technologies Project Fort Zero to transform security

Dell Technologies introduces Project Fort Zero to provide an end-to-end Zero Trust security solution for global organizations to protect against cyberattacks. The solution will be validated by the U.S. Department of Defense and is part of a Dell Security portfolio expansion.

Project Fort Zero builds on the momentum of Dell’s Zero Trust Center of Excellence and partner ecosystem to accelerate Zero Trust adoption. Leading an ecosystem of more than 30 leading technology companies, Dell will deliver a validated, advanced maturity Zero Trust solution within the next 12 months.

“Zero Trust is designed for decentralized environments, but integrating it across hundreds of point products from dozens of vendors is complex – making it out of reach for most organizations,” said Herb Kelsey, industry chief technology officer, government, Dell Technologies. “We’re helping global organizations solve today’s security challenges by easing integration and accelerating adoption of Zero Trust.”

“Prioritising and leveraging scalable, real-time, and cloud-enabled data protection storage for backup, archival, and disaster recovery, is the need of the hour. Organizations recognise these challenges and are looking for solutions which can help them integrate data protection across legacy. A solution like Project Fort Zero brings a fully integrated, end-to-end, advanced maturity Zero Trust private cloud solution, across markets. We are confident that this solution will help protect data at the perimeter, thereby making Zero Trust a reality for all,’’ said Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India.

The fully configured Project Fort Zero solution will lower the barrier to Zero Trust adoption. Dell will take on the technology integration and orchestration that typically falls to individual organizations across several vendors. In doing so, the estimated time for advanced Zero Trust adoption is reduced through a private cloud.

To achieve validation, a government assessment team will evaluate the Project Fort Zero solution for advanced maturity accreditation and certify compliance against the U.S. Department of Defense Zero Trust reference architecture, which is recognized around the world. This end-to-end solution will help global public- and private-sector organizations adapt and respond to cybersecurity risks while offering the highest level of protection.

Project Fort Zero can serve a variety of use cases including:

In on-premises data centers for organizations where data security and compliance are paramount.

for organizations where data security and compliance are paramount. In remote or regional locations like retail stores where secure, real-time analysis of customer data can deliver a competitive advantage.

like retail stores where secure, real-time analysis of customer data can deliver a competitive advantage. In the field where a temporary implementation is needed in places with intermittent connectivity, like airplanes or vehicles, for operational continuity.

“Organizations are turning to Zero Trust to modernize their cybersecurity programs and keep pace with an evolving attack landscape. But determining where to start, the capabilities to prioritize and the actions needed to progress towards maturity can be complicated,” said John Grady, principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “Security and IT leaders need help planning their strategy and implementing the tools to support it. Project Fort Zero can help accelerate this process by delivering a repeatable blueprint for an end-to-end solution that is based on a validated reference architecture recognized around the world.”

Dell expands security services portfolio with launch of PSX for Backup

Along with Project Fort Zero, Dell is expanding its security portfolio with Product Success Accelerator (PSX) for Backup, a new service to help organizations protect and recover data in the event of disruption.

PSX for Backup simplifies the implementation and maintenance of backup environments to enable data recovery. PSX for Backup follows the recent release of PSX for Cyber Recovery, which implements and helps operationalize an isolated cyber recovery vault.

Organizations can choose from three levels of backup or cyber recovery based on their needs:

Ready includes planning workshops, configuration of a validated backup or vault environment, a success plan, a runbook and outcome-based skills training .

includes planning workshops, configuration of a validated backup or vault environment, a success plan, a runbook and outcome-based skills training Optimize adds quarterly assessments, improvement recommendations and assisted restore test simulations.

adds quarterly assessments, improvement recommendations and assisted restore test simulations. Operate adds ongoing operational assistance to meet the solution’s performance objectives. Highly skilled experts monitor and investigate alerts, initiate corrective actions and help with restore tasks at the customer’s direction.

