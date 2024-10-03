Dell Technologies propels Telecommunications into the AI era

Dell Technologies announced Dell AI for Telecom, a program designed to simplify and accelerate AI deployments for communications service providers (CSPs). A recent MeriTalk study 1 , commissioned by Dell Technologies, found that 48% of telecom executives see AI as the industry’s most transformative technology in the next five years, yet

68% feel their organization is struggling to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and customer needs.

The Dell AI for Telecom program, part of the Dell AI Factory, addresses these challenges by bringing together Dell’s AI expertise, infrastructure and services with software and silicon from across the AI ecosystem. The program will develop and deploy on-premises AI solutions that CSPs can use to enhance network performance, improve customer service and provide greater value at the enterprise edge.

With base in the Dell AI Factory, the Dell AI for Telecom will also ensure that regular updates within AI solutions are addressed to prepare against emerging threats and vulnerabilities. This will allow businesses to deploy use cases while enabling secure on-premises operations. Capitalizing on the multiple opportunities presented by AI has become the most compelling driver of network cloud transformation, said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Telecom Systems Business, Dell Technologies. Dell AI for Telecom brings together Dell’s AI expertise and infrastructure, with partners across the ecosystem, to help network operators implement AI solutions in and on the network that reduce OPEX, improve performance and create new edge revenue opportunities.”

Dell Collaborates with NVIDIA to Transform Telecom Networks with AI Solutions Dell extends its collaboration with NVIDIA to:

 Co-create and validate telecom AI solutions for CSPs, built upon and validated with the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. Using Dell PowerEdge servers, NVIDIA GPUs and enterprise-grade AI software, the solutions help CSPs use AI to:

o Enhance customer care and improve network maintenance with the Amdocs amAIz platform.

o Automate call center scripts and customer care operations with Iternal.

o Conduct network troubleshooting and analysis with Kinetica SQL-GPT.

o Develop digital twins for networks and perform predictive network maintenance with Synthefy.

 Facilitate AI deployments at the edge of the telecom network with the PowerEdge XR8000 server, now available with NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs. Designed for telecom and edge use cases, the PowerEdge XR8000 servers are available in compact form factors with a scalable, modular design that simplify deployment and maintenance.

 Help CSPs design and deploy GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) offerings, so they can provide on-demand NVIDIA GPU capacity for enterprise customers. With infrastructure solutions optimized for enterprise AI workloads, CSPs can unlock new revenue opportunities and use their networks to deliver carrier-grade, low latency AI inference and training closer to data. Enterprises can scale AI deployments and resources as needed, while maintaining data ownership and governance.

Dell Professional Services help CSPs with their strategy, implementation and operation of AI solutions for telecom use cases.

Collaborating with Network Operators to Speed AI Adoption and Innovation

Dell is already partnering with CSPs in the Dell Telecom Open Ecosystem Labs to develop AI solutions with Dell AI Factory infrastructure and ecosystem partners to enhance customer experiences and improve network performance.

 Lintasarta, an Indonesian information and communication technology solutions company, is offering GPU Merdeka, a GPUaaS, to provide AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs with Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, for national businesses.

 SK Telecom, Dell, and other partners are collaborating to develop an AI chat agent for communications service providers. By creating the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) AI Platform, the team aims to integrate AI into existing business support systems (BSS) to enhance telecom business operations, drive revenue growth and quickly address and solve customer problems.

“As part of our collaboration with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, Lintasarta will provide GPU-as-a-Service (Deka GPU) with Dell AI infrastructure and NVIDIA GPUs for national businesses, providing them access to the latest AI capabilities tailored for high-demand computing tasks,” said Gidion Suranta Barus, Chief Cloud Officer, Lintasarta.

“The creation of the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) AI Platform signifies a pivotal step in integrating AI into existing business support systems (BSS). This innovation aims to not only enhance our telecom business operations, but also drive revenue growth and resolve customer issues with unprecedented speed and efficiency by minimising legacy burdens and standardising so that LLMs can easily understand MNO products, supporting well-organised API calls necessary for problem-solving. Through our collaboration with Dell Technologies, we aim to accelerate AI adoption and innovation to deliver superior service and value to our customers,” said Haisung Kwon, Head of MNO AI Platforms, SK Telecom.