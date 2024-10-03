Payoneer and Tech Mahindra collaborate to advance global crowdsourcing payments

Payoneer has announced its collaboration with Tech Mahindra. This collaboration aims to optimise payment capabilities for Tech Mahindra’s innovative crowdsourcing platform, Populii, and revolutionise the way businesses engage with the global crowdsourcing industry and manage financial transactions.

The integration of Payoneer with Populii enables gig workers to effortlessly track payments and grants seamless access to multi-currency functionalities. Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Payoneer streamlines secure and flexible cross-border transactions for all stakeholders involved. The pandemic has reshaped the talent landscape, blurring traditional job boundaries. Enabled by digital platforms, gig work offers specialised skills to businesses and access to a diverse talent pool and standardised outcomes.

Populii leads in crowdsourcing innovation, providing businesses with a seamless, flexible solution for efficient crowdsourcing. With Payoneer integration, Populii users enjoy prompt, accurate international payments post-task, enhancing their platform experience. Payoneer offers a global multi-currency financial platform, supporting up to 11 of the world’s most traded currencies across 190+ countries and territories. It empowers freelancers and businesses to effortlessly receive payments, and expand their international transactions across borders, so they can do business “locally” in international markets regardless of their physical or geographical location.

Gaurav Shisodia, Vice President of India, Payoneer, emphasised the significance of the collaboration, stating, “India’s gig workforce is expected to grow significantly, reaching 23.5 million by 2030, according to a Nasscom Aon report. This collaboration with Tech Mahindra’s Populii aims to simplify global commerce for freelancers, combining Payoneer’s expertise in cross-border transactions with Populii’s technological strengths. Together, we’re enabling companies and gig workers to transact globally with ease, speed, and convenience in international markets.”

Birendra Sen, President – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra stated, “Populii connects enterprises with gig workers globally to execute AI-driven projects, user studies, and other tasks. With Payoneer’s hassle-free cross-border payment system, the Populii community will get paid as per a set schedule, further solidifying our position as a trusted platform.”

This collaboration between Payoneer and Populii signifies a shared vision to enhance user experience on Populii. Populii’s seamless API integration with Payoneer will provide gig workers with a secure, fast, and flexible cross-border transaction experience, enabling them to operate more efficiently on a global scale.