Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  New AI-powered tools to empower revenue teams with instant access to winning responses: Responsive fall 2024 release

New AI-powered tools to empower revenue teams with instant access to winning responses: Responsive fall 2024 release

NewsArtificial Intelligence AI
By Express Computer
0 1

Responsive announced powerful updates to Responsive AI as part of the company’s annual customer conference, Responsive Summit24. Customer-facing  teams can now harness advanced GenAI capabilities to generate first drafts of entire proposals in minutes and leverage trusted information to confidently answer ad hoc questions in real time. These capabilities help companies win more business by improving the speed and quality of responses to bids, assessments, and ad hoc questions to sales and other teams.Not only are the volume and complexity of RFPs and other information requests increasing but responses are also growing in importance when it comes to revenue generation, with bid and proposal teams now touching nearly half of a company’s revenue. Over the last 18 months, more than 20% of Responsive customers have adopted its GenAI capabilities. For instance, by using Responsive AI, JAGGAER was able to increase win rates by double-digits and realise significant ROI within three months. The latest wave of AI advancements extends the power of Responsive AI across the entire platform and portfolio of solutions, accelerating every stage of the opportunity lifecycle, from qualifying bids to winning more of them.

“The value our teams are seeing by using Responsive’s Ask application is that we can generate answers to questions from our own approved content library, or pull content from approved websites as well,” said Damaris Medina, Senior Technical Writer at Acquia. “Immediate access to our validated content has been a game changer for us. Speed, accuracy, and the ability for our sellers to address deal-impacting questions in a timely manner contributes to better client experiences and efficiency across the organisation.”

AI enhancements to the Responsive Platform announced today include:

  • AI-generated first drafts: Customers can now tackle entire bids, questionnaires, and assessments in record time, generating a first draft with personalised responses. These responses are tailored based on upfront prompts that can specify tone, style, and other preferences.
  • Ask: Revenue-generating teams can have Q&A-style conversations with Ask to get AI-guided answers to deal-impacting questions, drawing from trusted organisational knowledge and approved external websites. Given the vetted nature of the content, teams can turn to Ask for fingertip access to answers to ad hoc questions for time sensitive calls, emails or direct messages. Natural language prompts make Ask simple to use and clear citations give users confidence in the accuracy of the responses.
  • AI-automated Word import (available in beta): Responsive AI makes it easy for users to import unstructured Word documents, automatically identifying the questions and sections that need to be addressed, and eliminating a manual, labour-intensive process.

“Today, Responsive AI is getting a significant upgrade,” said AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer at Responsive. “With our enhanced GenAI capabilities, customers can now generate tailored first drafts in minutes, allowing them to respond to bids and questionnaires with unprecedented levels of accuracy, speed, and personalisation. And now with the introduction of Ask, field teams will have real-time access to curated organisational knowledge, enabling them to self-service customer inquiries and close opportunities faster.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image