New AI-powered tools to empower revenue teams with instant access to winning responses: Responsive fall 2024 release

Responsive announced powerful updates to Responsive AI as part of the company’s annual customer conference, Responsive Summit24. Customer-facing teams can now harness advanced GenAI capabilities to generate first drafts of entire proposals in minutes and leverage trusted information to confidently answer ad hoc questions in real time. These capabilities help companies win more business by improving the speed and quality of responses to bids, assessments, and ad hoc questions to sales and other teams.Not only are the volume and complexity of RFPs and other information requests increasing but responses are also growing in importance when it comes to revenue generation, with bid and proposal teams now touching nearly half of a company’s revenue. Over the last 18 months, more than 20% of Responsive customers have adopted its GenAI capabilities. For instance, by using Responsive AI, JAGGAER was able to increase win rates by double-digits and realise significant ROI within three months. The latest wave of AI advancements extends the power of Responsive AI across the entire platform and portfolio of solutions, accelerating every stage of the opportunity lifecycle, from qualifying bids to winning more of them.

“The value our teams are seeing by using Responsive’s Ask application is that we can generate answers to questions from our own approved content library, or pull content from approved websites as well,” said Damaris Medina, Senior Technical Writer at Acquia. “Immediate access to our validated content has been a game changer for us. Speed, accuracy, and the ability for our sellers to address deal-impacting questions in a timely manner contributes to better client experiences and efficiency across the organisation.”

AI enhancements to the Responsive Platform announced today include:

AI-generated first drafts: Customers can now tackle entire bids, questionnaires, and assessments in record time, generating a first draft with personalised responses. These responses are tailored based on upfront prompts that can specify tone, style, and other preferences.

Ask: Revenue-generating teams can have Q&A-style conversations with Ask to get AI-guided answers to deal-impacting questions, drawing from trusted organisational knowledge and approved external websites. Given the vetted nature of the content, teams can turn to Ask for fingertip access to answers to ad hoc questions for time sensitive calls, emails or direct messages. Natural language prompts make Ask simple to use and clear citations give users confidence in the accuracy of the responses.

AI-automated Word import (available in beta) : Responsive AI makes it easy for users to import unstructured Word documents, automatically identifying the questions and sections that need to be addressed, and eliminating a manual, labour-intensive process.

“Today, Responsive AI is getting a significant upgrade,” said AJ Sunder, Chief Product Officer at Responsive. “With our enhanced GenAI capabilities, customers can now generate tailored first drafts in minutes, allowing them to respond to bids and questionnaires with unprecedented levels of accuracy, speed, and personalisation. And now with the introduction of Ask, field teams will have real-time access to curated organisational knowledge, enabling them to self-service customer inquiries and close opportunities faster.”