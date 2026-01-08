Dell Technologies rolls out ‘Tech ON Wheels’ to engage enterprises across 20 Indian cities

As enterprises across India reassess workplace technology and IT infrastructure to support digital transformation, technology vendors are exploring new formats to engage customers beyond traditional experience centres. In this context, Dell Technologies has launched Tech ON Wheels, a mobile experience centre aimed at showcasing its solutions portfolio directly to customers across the country.

The initiative will run from January to June 2026 and cover around 80 locations across 20 cities. According to the company, the mobile unit will begin its journey in southern India between January and March, before moving through western and northern regions and concluding in eastern India. Planned stops include major business and IT hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, along with other cities.

Bringing technology closer to business environments

Dell Technologies said the objective of Tech ON Wheels is to provide enterprises, SMBs and IT decision-makers with hands-on exposure to its computing and infrastructure offerings within their own business environments. The mobile format is intended to make it easier for organisations to evaluate technology options without travelling to fixed demo centres.

The initiative was inaugurated at Dell Technologies’ office at Embassy Golf Links Business Park in Bengaluru by Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

Commenting on the launch, Gupta said, “At Dell Technologies, we believe that innovation should meet you where you are. With Tech ON Wheels, we are going on the road to connect directly with businesses of all forms and sizes across 20 cities in India. By taking our latest solutions to their doorstep, we aren’t just showcasing products but helping businesses discover solutions tailored to their specific needs. They can find the tools they need to drive growth, solve real world challenges, and accelerate their own digital transformation journeys.”

Focus on workplace and end-user computing

The Tech ON Wheels experience is open to business leaders, IT decision-makers and users from both large enterprises and small businesses. According to Dell Technologies, visitors will be able to explore its latest laptops, desktops and a range of professional monitors, docks and peripherals, supported by on-site product specialists.

The mobile setup includes a smart desk zone featuring workspace solutions such as Dell Precision Mobile Workstations, Dell Pro Tower Essential desktops, and the latest monitors, docking stations and wireless audio accessories. The showcase also includes Dell’s AI PC portfolio, including models such as Dell Pro 13” Premium, Dell Pro 14” Max and Dell Pro Max Premium, along with collaboration and audio solutions.

Reflecting evolving enterprise engagement models

The launch of Tech ON Wheels reflects a broader shift in how enterprise technology providers are engaging with customers in a geographically diverse market like India. As IT decision-making becomes more distributed and contextual, mobile experience formats offer vendors a way to bring technology demonstrations closer to customer operations.

By taking its solutions on the road, Dell Technologies appears to be aligning its outreach strategy with enterprises seeking practical, hands-on evaluation of workplace and end-user computing technologies—particularly as organisations navigate hybrid work, AI-enabled PCs and evolving productivity requirements.