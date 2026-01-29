Dell Technologies to support NxtGen in building large-scale AI infrastructure in India

Dell Technologies has announced that NxtGen AI Pvt Ltd has selected Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions to develop a large-scale AI infrastructure environment in India. The deployment is intended to support national-level AI development across enterprises, start-ups, academia and government programmes.

Infrastructure to support AI workloads

Dell will provide core infrastructure for the initiative, including liquid-cooled Dell PowerEdge XE9685L servers delivered through integrated rack systems to support NxtGen’s new AI cluster. The deployment is designed to address growing demand for AI-as-a-service capabilities and large-scale GPU capacity.

The platform will combine Dell infrastructure with technologies from NVIDIA, including accelerated computing, networking and software. NxtGen plans to build a cluster featuring more than 4,000 Blackwell GPUs, BlueField-3 DPUs and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking, alongside PowerEdge R670 servers and PowerScale F710 storage.

Supporting India’s expanding AI ecosystem

The infrastructure is expected to strengthen NxtGen’s AI cloud services and support high-performance computing requirements for a broad client base. The deployment aligns with wider industry efforts to expand access to advanced computing resources as organisations scale generative, agentic and physical AI workloads.

Manish Gupta, President and Managing Director, India, Dell Technologies, said the collaboration is aimed at simplifying AI adoption and enabling organisations to deploy AI efficiently through integrated compute, storage, networking and software capabilities.

S. Rajgopal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NxtGen, described the deployment as a significant step towards establishing a large AI model-training cluster within India’s sovereign cloud framework.

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South at NVIDIA, noted that high-performance accelerated computing infrastructure is essential to support AI model and application development at scale.