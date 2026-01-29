Gartner predicts the rise of zero-trust data governance as AI-generated data expands

Gartner has forecast that by 2028, half of organisations will adopt a zero-trust approach to data governance in response to the growing volume of unverified AI-generated data, a trend expected to reshape how enterprises manage data reliability and risk.

AI-generated data raises trust and compliance concerns.

According to the firm, organisations can no longer assume that data is human-generated or inherently trustworthy. As AI-produced content becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish from human-created material, enterprises are expected to introduce stronger authentication and verification mechanisms to protect business and financial outcomes.

Wan Fui Chan, managing vice president at Gartner, said that establishing a zero-trust posture will become essential as AI-generated data becomes pervasive across enterprise environments.

Risk of “model collapse” grows with AI adoption.

Large language models (LLMs) are typically trained on diverse datasets such as web content, books, code repositories and research papers — many of which already contain AI-generated material. Gartner warns that if this trend continues, future models could increasingly be trained on outputs from earlier AI systems, raising the risk of “model collapse”, where responses drift away from factual accuracy.

Findings from the 2026 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey indicate that 84% of respondents expect their organisations to increase funding for generative AI in 2026. As investment accelerates, the volume of synthetic data is likely to grow, intensifying concerns around reliability and regulatory oversight.

The firm also noted that regulatory requirements for verifying “AI-free” data may tighten in some regions, although approaches are expected to vary geographically.

Metadata and governance to become strategic differentiators

Gartner emphasised that organisations will need the capability to identify and label AI-generated data, supported by tools and skilled teams focused on information, knowledge and metadata management.

Active metadata practices are expected to play a critical role by enabling organisations to analyse datasets, trigger alerts and automate decision-making processes across data assets.

Recommended actions for enterprises

To manage risks linked to unverified AI-generated data, Gartner outlined several strategic priorities:

Appoint an AI governance leader: Establish a dedicated role responsible for zero-trust policies, AI risk management and compliance, working closely with data and analytics teams.

Establish a dedicated role responsible for zero-trust policies, AI risk management and compliance, working closely with data and analytics teams. Encourage cross-functional collaboration: Build teams spanning cybersecurity, data and analytics, and other stakeholders to conduct enterprise-wide data risk assessments.

Build teams spanning cybersecurity, data and analytics, and other stakeholders to conduct enterprise-wide data risk assessments. Leverage existing governance frameworks: Update current data governance policies to address emerging risks tied to AI-generated content.

Update current data governance policies to address emerging risks tied to AI-generated content. Adopt active metadata management: Enable real-time alerts for stale or uncertified data to reduce exposure to inaccurate or biased information.

Expanding focus on AI risk and value

Gartner positions itself as a strategic partner for C-level executives and technology providers implementing AI initiatives, offering research, advisory services and tools to help organisations balance innovation with risk management.

The company is scheduled to share further insights at its Security & Risk Management Summits across multiple global locations this year, including an event in Mumbai.