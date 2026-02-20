Dell Technologies has introduced its AI India Blueprint at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining a proposed framework aimed at helping organisations and policymakers scale artificial intelligence as part of India’s evolving Digital Public Infrastructure ecosystem.

The blueprint, titled “Advancing India’s AI Future: A Blueprint for Trusted, Secure and Nationwide Success”, presents recommendations across sovereign infrastructure, energy-efficient data centres, workforce development, federated data foundations, and governance practices. According to the company, the framework aligns with national initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and emerging safe-AI policy approaches.

India’s rapid expansion of digital platforms has created opportunities for population-scale AI deployment, but it also introduces challenges related to infrastructure, governance, and energy consumption. Dell’s blueprint suggests a coordinated execution model to help organisations transition from pilot projects to production-grade AI deployments while addressing concerns around data sovereignty, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

The framework is structured around three key pillars, investment in sovereign AI infrastructure, innovation through workforce and ecosystem development, and evolution of governance models to ensure responsible AI adoption. Recommendations include expanding AI compute capacity, promoting energy-resilient data centre strategies, integrating AI literacy into education, and strengthening Zero Trust security practices to manage emerging AI risks.

Industry projections cited in the blueprint indicate that AI workloads in India could grow at approximately 30 per cent annually through 2030, with national compute demand potentially reaching exaFLOP scale. The company noted that coordinated planning across infrastructure and energy ecosystems would be essential to support this growth.

Dell Technologies stated that the blueprint reflects its broader commitment to enabling secure and scalable AI infrastructure in India, with a focus on supporting public-private collaboration and inclusive digital transformation.