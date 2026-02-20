Redington Limited has announced a strategic partnership with GENERA | Mission Eyewear to introduce industrial 3D-printing solutions for eyewear manufacturing in the Indian market. The collaboration aims to support eyewear manufacturers and optical brands in adopting personalised, on-demand production using advanced additive manufacturing technologies.

Under the partnership, Redington will act as the exclusive distributor and go-to-market partner for GENERA’s printing solutions in India, expanding its portfolio in advanced manufacturing and digital printing technologies. The companies said the initiative is designed to help manufacturers transition from traditional mass production models to customised design workflows aligned with evolving consumer expectations.

Through the engagement, Redington will provide consulting, application development, and workflow integration services to support the deployment of 3D-printed eyewear production at scale. The companies believe the approach could enable faster product design cycles, improved personalisation, and more efficient manufacturing processes.

Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing at Redington Limited, said the partnership strengthens the company’s focus on bringing next-generation manufacturing technologies to India, particularly in sectors where customisation and rapid production are becoming increasingly important.

Dr Klaus Stadlmann, CEO of GENERA | Mission Eyewear, noted that automated additive manufacturing and digital eyewear collections are reshaping how frames are designed and produced, enabling on-demand production tailored to individual requirements while maintaining scalability.

Arun Subramony, Chairman and CEO of TimeX Capital LLC, added that digital workflows could help broaden access to designer eyewear while supporting sustainable and efficient production models.

The collaboration reflects Redington’s broader strategy to expand advanced technology adoption across industries by enabling new manufacturing approaches that combine automation, customisation, and digital design.