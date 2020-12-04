Deloitte and AWS expand their strategic global collaboration in India

Read Article

Deloitte and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are extending their global collaboration in India. Deloitte has opened a centre of excellence ‘AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte’ that will bring together AWS Cloud technology services and capabilities along with Deloitte’s sectoral expertise and business insights, and Cloud delivery capabilities to customers looking for accelerated Cloud implementation and digital transformation services.

Romal Shetty, President, Consulting, Deloitte India said, “Cloud is much more than a technology play, it will be the most important enabler of business transformation in the coming times, a game changer. Our global collaboration with AWS brings a holistic approach to our client’s business transformation needs as we push the boundary of the possible. The AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will accelerate an organisation’s Cloud adoption journey as they experience the power of Cloud with real use cases, brainstorming sessions, and understand how an innovative idea can generate tangible business benefits.”

The AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte enables businesses to access an agile team of forward-thinking designers and developers who can transform powerful business ideas from research concepts to working prototypes in a short span of time. A sandbox environment will enable rapid prototyping of the solution architecture and design, with hands-on Cloud development experience and access to developers, technical and functional domain experts from both Deloitte and AWS. Some of the key areas and building blocks that will be available within AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte include scalable Cloud application development using serverless technologies and microservices, IoT-enabled solutions for data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine services using computer vision and personalisation, cyber-security, data analytics, risk management and more. A demo ground will show various AWS Cloud use cases, including a use case where IoT data is powering a manufacturing command centre, how chat bots are used for financial planning and analytics, and the benefits of cloud based predicative forecasting. Moreover, the opening of AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will serve as the launch of several go to market initiatives in India, including organizing sector specific workshops, addressing industries like healthcare, manufacturing and life sciences.

“Our collaboration with Deloitte has helped our global customers rapidly innovate and accelerate their cloud journey on AWS. An AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte will showcase the full breadth and depth of offerings and services from both companies to our customers in India. This will play a key role in enabling companies in India ideate, prototype, and implement Cloud solutions across solution offerings, and take advantage of the best that both AWS and Deloitte have to offer,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and National Alliance Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP) said, “The AWS Cloud Garage at Deloitte with its deep capabilities and innovation focus, is going to play an instrumental role in design thinking and adoption of cloud as a driver of business transformation.”

