Deloitte India adopts IBM Cloud to digitally enhance its Cyber Intelligence Center operations

In a strategic move to digitally enhance its Cyber Intelligence Center (CIC) operations, Deloitte India has announced that it will be adopting IBM cloud infrastructure services and migrating its Security Operations Center (SOC) from on-premise data centers to IBM Cloud, an enterprise cloud platform.

Deloitte India’s CICs located in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Gurugram offer fully customisable managed security solutions—ranging from advanced security event monitoring to incident response—to meet the rising demand for cybersecurity services.

The shift to professional cloud-based hosting is driven by various factors, including the rising complexity of cyberattacks and the need to comply with emerging data privacy regulations such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDP Act). By migrating to IBM Cloud and leveraging the IBM Security QRadar Suite, Deloitte India’s CIC will gain the agility and scalability required to offer advanced, large-scale managed security services that help customers secure their digital business while enhancing trust and reducing risk.

“In a rapidly evolving cyber and regulatory landscape, securing data and systems is no longer an option but a necessity for Indian businesses. Adopting IBM’s cloud platform enables us to significantly enhance our threat detection and response capabilities for our clients. The cost efficiencies of cloud adoption will positively impact our bottom line, allowing us to further invest in innovative service offerings. For Deloitte India’s CIC, this collaboration is a strategic milestone that accelerates our digital transformation journey and empowers us to aggressively pursue our business expansion plans across the region,” said Kamaljit Chawla, Partner, Risk Advisory, Deloitte India.

IBM Cloud’s inherent scalability will help Deloitte India significantly reduce turnaround time to onboard new clients, improving customer satisfaction and retention rates. As part of the collaboration, Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud provides an additional advantage, enabling the CIC to better manage its most demanding workloads for artificial intelligence, machine learning, edge computing, and more.

“With the costs and pace of cyberattacks growing exponentially in India, it is no longer a question of if businesses will be attacked – rather it is when they will be attacked. IBM and Deloitte are committed to helping Indian businesses strengthen their cyber resilience, providing comprehensive solutions that safeguard them against emerging threats. With IBM Cloud, Deloitte CIC can gain much-needed scalability and flexibility to better service their customers while ensuring the integrity and security of critical data assets,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.